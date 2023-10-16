Full Cast Set For Adaptation of COLD WAR at the Almeida Theatre

The Almeida Theatre has announced the full cast for adaptation of Academy Award-nominated film Cold War.

Joining the previously announced Anya Chalotra, Elliot Levey and Luke Thallon are ALI GOLDSMITH, Ryan Goscinski, Elliot Harper, Ediz Mahmut, Anastasia Martin, Alžbeta Matyšáková, Jordan Metcalfe, Katarina Novkovic, Sophie Maria Wojna and Alex Young.

Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold, directs Conor McPherson's adaptation of Paweł Pawlikowski's Academy Award-nominated Cold War, featuring music from the original film alongside songs by Grammy Award-winner Elvis Costello.

The production opens on Tuesday 12 December 2023, with previews from Thursday 30 November, and runs until Saturday 27 January 2024.

COLD WAR

Book by Conor McPherson

Music by Elvis Costello

Based on the film by Paweł Pawlikowski

Director: Rupert Goold; Music Supervisor, Orchestrator and Arranger: Simon Hale; Choreographer: Ellen Kane; Set Designer: Jon Bausor; Costume Designer: Evie Gurney; Lighting Designer: Paule Constable; Sound Designer: Sinéad Diskin; Musical Director: Jo Cichonska; Casting Director: Amy Ball CDG

Cold War is presented in association with Tanya Seghatchian and John Woodward, and Sonia Friedman Productions.

This production is supported by The Ruddock Foundation for the Arts.

Thursday 30 November 2023 – Saturday 27 January 2024

Press night: Tuesday 12 December, 7pm

Poland, 1949.

Zula is bold and brilliant, a singer who ignites the stage. Wiktor is withdrawn and damaged, a composer longing to write. Irresistibly drawn to each other, they dream of escape. But in communist-controlled Poland that can be a dangerous thing.

Based on Paweł Pawlikowski's Academy Award-nominated film, Cold War is an epic love story spanning the decades and breadth of Europe at its most divided.

Featuring traditional Polish songs, stirring choral arrangements, alongside music from Grammy Award-winner Elvis Costello, Conor McPherson's (Girl from the North Country, The Weir) adaptation of Cold War is a compelling story of passion, redemption, and the journey to be free.

Directed by Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold (Tammy Faye), this poignant new musical features Anya Chalotra (The Witcher) and Luke Thallon (Patriots).