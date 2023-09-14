Full Cast Set For A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Old Vic

The Old Vic has announced the full cast and the creative team for Matthew Warchus' smash hit production of A Christmas Carol, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). The production will play at The Old Vic from 11 November – 06 January 2024, with a press performance on Wednesday 22 November.

Joining the previously announced Emmy Award-winner Christopher Eccleston (Accused, The Leftovers) as Ebenezer Scrooge are Jeremy Batt as Swing, Rob Compton as Bob Cratchit, Geraint Downing as Ferdy/George, James Hume as Nicholas, Hana Ichijo as Jess, Jessica Joslin as Mrs Cratchit, Julie Jupp as Ghost of Christmas Past, Gemma Knight Jones as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs Fezziwig, Andrew Langtree as Father/Marley, Matthew Maddison as Young Ebenezer, Frances McNamee as Belle, Rachel Moran as Dance Captain/Swing, Alastair Parker as Fezziwig, Rose Shalloo as Little Fan and Samuel Townsend as Fred.

This year, the role of Tiny Tim will be played by Casey-Indigo Blackwood-Lashley, Alexander Joseph, Freddie Marshall-Ellis and Freddie Merritt.

The production features Set & Costume by Rob Howell, Composition & Arrangement by Christopher Nightingale, Lighting by Hugh Vanstone, Sound by Simon Baker, Casting by Jessica Ronane CDG, Movement by Lizzi Gee, Musical Direction by Alan Berry, Voice by Charlie Hughes-D'Aeth and Dialect by Penny Dyer. The Associate Director is Josh Seymour and the 2nd Associate Director is Simon Greiff. Matthew Warchus, Artistic Director of The Old Vic and Director of A Christmas Carol said:

'As we approach the final months of what has been a record-breaking year for Old Vic shows, I'm delighted to welcome new and returning cast and creatives to this joyful production. In the last seven years, A Christmas Carol has raised over £1.2 million for charity and been seen by over half a million people globally – this year, with Christopher Eccleston as Ebenezer Scrooge, we hope to bring joy to thousands more.'

CHARITY SUPPORT FOR A CHRISTMAS CAROL

This year, The Old Vic will raise money in aid of City Harvest London throughout the run of A Christmas Carol. The London-based charity will be the recipient of donations at the end of every performance throughout the show's run, 11 November – 06 January. City Harvest London is a surplus food redistribution charity, providing 1.2 million meals a month. They re-distribute food – that would otherwise go to waste – to grassroots organisations that feed some of London's most vulnerable people. In 2022, The Old Vic was delighted to support City Harvest London and enabled them to provide an additional 600,000 meals to those in need. As a registered charity itself, The Old Vic believes that it is vital to encourage all who visit to support others. In the last five years, over £1.2 million has been raised globally for food poverty and deprivation-focused charities including Field Lane, The Felix Project, Coram Beanstalk, FoodCycle, FareShare and City Harvest London.

Sarah Calcutt, City Harvest CEO said, 'Being selected as The Old Vic's Christmas charity is an incredible honour. A Christmas Carol is much beloved by many Londoners and this year's production is set again to bring this vital classic to a new audience. Much like in Dickens' time, there are people being admitted to hospital today suffering from preventable illnesses caused by lack of fresh produce and a nutritious diet. At City Harvest, we rescue nutritious food and redistribute it for free to our network of 375 community partners. Since founding in 2014, we have provided over 50 million meals to some of London's most vulnerable people. We could not achieve this without the support of organisations like The Old Vic.'

The Old Vic's A Christmas Carol fills the auditorium to the brim with mince pies, music, and merriment. It is London's longest-running annual production of the Dickens classic which saw greater demand than ever in 2022/23. The record-breaking production has now been seen by an estimated 500,000 people globally.Suitable for ages 8+.

A version by Jack ThorneDirector Matthew Warchus Set & Costume Rob HowellComposer & Arranger Christopher NightingaleLighting Hugh VanstoneSound Simon BakerCasting Jessica Ronane CDGMovement Lizzi GeeMusical Director Alan Berry Voice Charlie Hughes-D'AethDialect Penny DyerAssociate Director Josh Seymour2nd Associate Director Simon GreiffAssociate Set Bec Chippendale & Megan RouseAssociate Costume Irene BohanAssociate Lighting Sam Waddington Associate Sound Emma LaxtonAssociate Movement Helen Siveter Hair, Wigs & Make-Up Campbell Young AssociatesProps Supervisor Lisa BuckleyBaylis Assistant Director Sarah Van Parys