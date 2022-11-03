Full Cast Announced for AS YOU LIKE IT @sohoplace Starring Martha Plimpton & More

Full casting is announced for William Shakespeare's As You Like It, directed by Josie Rourke, with a musical score by Michael Bruce, @sohoplace, the first new build West End theatre to open in 50 years.

The first performance is on Tuesday 6 December 2022, Press Night 14 December, for a limited season until 28 January 2023.

The production stars Leah Harvey (Foundation, The Wonderful World of Dissocia Theatre Royal Stratford East, Shakespeare Trilogy Donmar at King's Cross) as Rosalind, Rose Ayling-Ellis (EastEnders, Strictly Come Dancing 2021 winner) as Celia making her West End debut, Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter films, Red West End) as Orlando, Tom Mison (Sleepy Hollow, Watchmen) as Touchstone and Martha Plimpton (The Good Wife, Sweat West End, Cymbeline Lincoln Centre, NY, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Public, NY, Shakespeare in the Park, Pericles Public, NY) in the role of Jaques.



@sohoplace's first production Marvellous opened last month and is running until 26 November. Following As You Like It is Fictionhouse Limited, Nica Burns and Kate Pakenham Productions' Medea directed by Dominic Cooke, and starring Sophie Okonedo and Ben Daniels.

CAST BIOGRAPHIES

Rose Ayling-Ellis

(she/her) plays Celia. Rose is a deaf actress and activist. In 2018, she was cast in Stephen Poliakoff's 'Summer of Rockets' for BBC2, her first major television role. Theatre came next, with Rose performing at the Royal Exchange Manchester and Birmingham Rep Theatre. Rose joined the cast of EastEnders in 2020 and was the first deaf character to use BSL on the soap. Rose has firmly positioned herself as a much-loved figure on British television screens. This role has given her the platform to not only showcase her talents as an actor, but has initiated the beginning of Rose firmly marking herself out as the role model she felt she lacked as a young person. In 2021, Rose was propelled to the attention of the nation and wider industry as the first deaf contestant to appear on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing. With her dance partner Giovanni Pernice, Rose went on to win the competition, lifting the glitterball at the end of the series. In 2022, the pair won Virgin Media's Must-See Moment award at the BAFTA TV Awards for their 'silent dance'. As well as acting, Rose's passions lie in sharing deaf culture and advocating for the deaf community.

Allie Daniel

(she/her) plays Amiens. Theatre credits include in Happy Meal (Traverse Theatre & U.K. Tour), Legally Blonde (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Priscilla Queen of the Desert the Musical (UK Tour), Millennials (Turbine), RENT (Hope Mill Theatre), Disenchanted (West End Musical Productions), Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Concert credits include: Peter and the Wolf (Cadogan Hall), Roles We'll Never Play (Lyric), Always Starting Over (True Voices Cabaret), Secret Society of Leading Ladies (Barn Theatre, Cirencester) and Break Free (Thespie).

(he/him) plays Duke Frederick. Theatre credits include Crazy For You (Chichester Festival), Cyrano de Bergerac, The Pinter Season and Doctor Faustus (The Jamie Lloyd Company); Our Town (Regents Park), Matilda (RSC/ West End), The Resistible Rise Of Arturo Ui (Donmar), Amadeus (National Theatre), Measure for Measure (Young Vic), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (Apollo), Les Miserables (Queen's), A Little Hotel on the Side (Theatre Royal Bath), Hamlet, Betrayal & Summer Lightning (Royal Theatre Northampton), Oliver! (Sheffield Crucible - UK Theatre award nominee best actor in a musical) and One Man Two Guvnors (National Theatre, West End, Broadway (Drama Desk Award for Best Actor in a Featured Role and nominated for a Tony and Critic's Circle Award). Television credits include Starstruck, Singapore Grip, Upstart Crow, The Scandalous Lady W, Doctor Who, Stuart a Life Backwards, Spartans, The Wolf Man. Film credits include Star Wars Episode VII - The Force Awakens, Mr Turner and Cinderella.

(he/him) plays Orlando. Alfred's theatre credits include Crave (Chichester Festival Theatre), What A Carve Up! (online), Tree (Young Vic), Red (West End), King Lear (Royal Exchange), Coriolanus (Donmar Warehouse), Timon of Athens, Antigone (National Theatre), Happy New (Trafalgar Studios). Television credits include Foundation, Trust Me 2, Troy, How To Get Away With Murder, Sherlock, Mount Pleasant and Broadchurch. Film credits include The Critic, Tigers, Medida Provisoria and the Harry Potter films.

Dickon Gough (he/him) plays Charles. Trained at LIPA and studied opera at Birkbeck. Theatre credits include City of Angels (Garrick), The Midnight Gang (World Premiere, Chichester Festival Theatre), The Addams Family Musical (Original UK cast, National & International Tour), Clocks 1888: The Greener (Hackney Empire/National Tour), Pirates of Penzance (Kilworth House Theatre), OperaUpClose's Olivier Award Winning La Boheme (Soho Theatre/Charing Cross Theatre), Don Giovanni (Soho Theatre), L'Elisir d'Amore (Ravenna Festival, Italy), Orpheus in the Underworld (Bloomsbury Theatre), Don Giovanni (Opera della Luna), The Merry Widow (Opera della Luna), Carmen, Krol Roger, Guillaume Tell, Die Fliegende Hollander, Billy Budd (Royal Opera House), La Nozze di Figaro, (Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds), Gianni Schicchi (Opera Holland Park), Jesus Christ Superstar (Wyllyotts Theatre) and Pirates of Penzance (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre).

(they/them) plays Rosalind. Leah's theatre credits include The Wonderful World of Dissocia (Theatre Royal Stratford East), Small Island (National Theatre), Emilia (Shakespeare's Globe), Shakespeare Trilogy (Donmar at King's Cross). Television and film credits include Foundation (BAFTA nomination: Best Supporting Actress), Fighting with My Family, Tuesday (upcoming) and On the Road.

Gabreilla Leon

(she/her) plays Leon. Training: East 15 Acting School. Theatre includes Police Cops: The Musical (Assembly One), The Red Tree (Arena Theatre), Close (Landor Space), The Others (Camden People's Theatre), Tesla (The Alchemist) and Can Can (workshop - Told by an Idiot). Television includes Casualty, (2018- 2021 BBC Studios. Gabriella was the first deaf series regular in the show's history. Her main episode contributed to Casualty's BAFTA win in 2021), Shakespeare and Hathaway (BBC Birmingham) and Maryland, (Lucy Kirkwood, View From The Hill, Century Films). As You Like It is Gabriella's West End debut.

(she/her) plays Phoebe. Mary is an actor and theatre maker based in London and a graduate of the Acting & Contemporary Theatre (CT) Course at East15 School of Acting. Her screen credits include Vera (ITV), Chivalry (Channel 4), The Girlfriend Experience (Starz) and Play in a Day (Sky Arts), directed by Josie Rourke. Other credits include Hell Cats 2 (Audible), directed by Kate Saxon, Gulliver's Travels (Unicorn Theatre) and The Prince (Southwark Playhouse).

(he/him) plays Touchstone. Theatre credits include The Way Of The World (Donmar Warehouse), POSH (Royal Court & West End), Henry Iv Parts 1 & 2 (Theatre Royal Bath), Elektra (Headlong/Young Vic), When The Rain Stops Falling (Almeida Theatre), Hedda (Gate Theatre), The Living Unknown Soldier (Arcola Theatre), Les Enfants Du Paradis (Arcola Theatre), The Collection (Georgian International Festival of Theatre (GIFT), Hamlet (Old Vic Theatre), Achidi J's Final Hours (Soho Theatre), Comedy Of Errors (Cliveden Open Air Theatre), The Crossing Path (Lyttleton Loft, National Theatre), The Revenge Of Truth (Lyttleton Loft, National Theatre), Time On Fire (Cottesloe, National Theatre). Television includes The Ex-Wife, See (Series 2 & 3), Watchmen, Four Weddings And A Funeral, Sleepy Hollow, Bones, Parade's End, New Tricks, Lewis, Poirot: Third Girl, Lost In Austen, Secret Diary Of A Call Girl, The Amazing Mrs Pritchard, Waste Of Shame, Slingers (Pilot). Film includes The Riot Club, Jadoo, Dead Cat, Salmon Fishing In The Yemen, One Day, Venus, Heroes And Villains, L'entente Cordiale and The Mysterious Island.

(she/her) trained at the Drama Centre and makes her professional stage debut as Hisperia.

(she/her) plays Jaques. Martha Plimpton's theatre credits include Sweat (Donmar Warehouse/West End), Other Desert Cities (Old Vic), Company (New York Philharmonic), A Delicate Balance (John Golden, NY), Pal Joey (Roundabout, NY), Top Girls (MTC), subUrbia, Cymbeline, The Coast of Utopia (Lincoln Centre), Shining City, Top Girls (The Biltmore, NY), A Midsummer Night's Dream, (Public, NY, Shakespeare in the Park), The False Servant (Classic Stage Co.), Flesh and Blood (New York Theatre Workshop), The Haggadah, Runaways, Pericles, Boston Marriage (Public, NY), Hobson's Choice (Atlantic, NY), Hedda Gabler, Playboy of the Western World (Long Wharf Theatre, Steppenwolf), Absolution - director, The Glass Menagerie, The Libertine (Steppenwolf) and Uncle Vanya, The Heidi Chronicles, The Sisters Rosensweig, Robbers (Seattle Repertory Theatre). Her TV and film credits include the upcoming A Town Called Malice, Sprung, The Man Who Fell To Earth, Generation, Flack, Brockmire, At Home With Amy Sedaris, The Guest Book, The Blacklist, The Real O'Neals, Younger, The Good Wife, Raising Hope, How To Make It In America, Grey's Anatomy, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Law & Order: SVU, ER, Mass, Frozen 2, Hello Again, Company, Pecker, 200 Cigarettes, Eye of God, I'm Not Rappaport, I Shot Andy Warhol, Beautiful Girls, Mrs Parker & The Vicious Circle, Stanley & Iris, Parenthood, Another Woman, Running On Empty, Stars & Bars, Shy People, The Mosquito Coast, The Goonies, The River Rat.

Nathan Queeley-Dennis

(he/him) plays Silvius. Nathan has just finished a successful run of Black Love at the Kiln Theatre. Other recent credits include Really Big and Really Loud with Paines Plough, Hear Me Now (Tamasha), Rebel Music (Birmingham REP), A Taste of Honey (National Theatre).

Cal Watson

(they/them) plays Le Beau. Theatre credits include Think (Mind Out Theatre Company), The Revengers Tragedy (The Rose at Bankside) and Divine Chaos of Starry Things. Television credits include The Peripheral (Amazon Prime), EastEnders, Britannia and Holby City.

(she/her) plays Adam and Corin. June received the 2014 Clarence Derwent Award for her portrayal of Mammy in The Cripple of Inishmaan and Nanny in Before the Party. Theatre includes A Doll's House, Part 2 (Donmar Warehouse), After Life (National Theatre and Headlong), The Welkin, John, Scenes from the Big Picture, The Good Hope, Our Lady of Sligo, Cardiff East, The Prince's Play, Le Cid, Rutherford and Son, Machinal, Billy Liar, Whale, Garden of England, As I Lay Dying, The Beggar's Opera, Il Campiello, State of the Revolution (National Theatre), Uncle Vanya, Good People, Sir is Winning, Lark Rise, The Passion, The World Turned Upside Down, The Long Voyage Home (Hampstead Theatre), Road, Kosher Harry, Beside Herself, Saved, Small Change, Life Price, Glasshouses (Royal Court Theatre), Escaped Alone (Royal Court Theatre, BAM, UK tour), The Father, Mrs Lowry and Son (Trafalgar Studios), The Cripple of Inishmaan (Noël Coward Theatre, Broadway); Good People (Hampstead Theatre); Before the Party, Hippolytus (Almeida Theatre); Uncle Vanya (Vaudeville Theatre); Calendar Girls (UK tour); Another Door Closed (Theatre Royal Bath); Aristo (Chichester Festival Theatre); The Children's Hour (Royal Exchange Theatre), Smaller, Middle Aged Spread (Lyric West End); Mary Stuart (Apollo Theatre); Talking to Terrorists, Sliding with Suzanne (Royal Court/Out of Joint); Romeo & Juliet (RSC); Streetcar to Tennessee (Young Vic); Blue Heart (Out of Joint); Coriolanus, The Winter's Tale, The Wars of the Roses (English Shakespeare Company); Ballroom (Theatre Royal Stratford East); Waiting for the Parade (Lyric Hammersmith). Television includes Whitstable Pearl, The Cockfields, All Creatures Great and Small, Casualty, The Midnight Gang, Chernobyl, Call the Midwife, To Walk Invisible, Agatha Raisin, Thirteen, Unforgotten, A Song for Jenny, Holby City, The Café, Doctors, Wallander; Law and Order UK, Coming Up, Above Suspicion, New Tricks, Hancock and Joan, The Bill, The Street, Billy Goat's Gruff, City of Vice, Clapham Junction, Wedding Belles, The Time of Your Life, Strictly Confidential, In Denial of Murder, The Key, Willian & Mary; Midsomer Murders, Brotherly Love, Thursday 12th, In A Land of Plenty, Where the Heart Is, Berkeley Square, Kavanagh QC and A Mug's Game. Film includes Your Christmas or Mine, The Bike Thief, The Death of Stalin, The Lady in the Van, Ghost Hunter, 102 Dalmatians, Highlander IV: Endgame, The Last Yellow, The Knowledge and Bloody Kids.

(he/him) plays Oliver. Theatre credits include Coriolanus (Sheffield Crucible), Antony & Cleopatra (National Theatre) Tonight at 8:30 (Jermyn Street Theatre), Henry V (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Middle Temple Hall), Son of a Precariat (Southwark Playhouse), Two Gentlemen of Verona, Hayfever and Romeo and Juliet (Changeling Theatre), Here: The 99% (Lyric Hammersmith), Proof and Lord of the Flies (Sell A Door Theatre Company). Television credits include Grace (ITV), You (Netflix), The Sandman (Netflix), The Witcher (Netflix) and A Discovery of Witches (Sky). Film credits include Mary Queen of Scots, Anna and the Apocalypse and Cam2Cam.