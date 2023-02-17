Full Cast Announced For GYPSY at The Mill at Sonning

The full cast has been announced for 'Gypsy' at The Mill at Sonning Theatre, running from 24 May - 15 July, 2023.

Joining the previously announced Rebecca Thornhill as Mama Rose and Evelyn Hoskins as her

daughter Louise are: Daniel Crowder (as Herbie), Samuel How (LA), Buna McCreary-Njie (Kansas), Tim Maxwell-Clarke (Pop), Peter Nash (Tulsa), Seren Sandham-Davies (Agnes), Marina Tavolieri (June), Laura Tyra (Tessie), Susannah Van Den Berg (Mazeppa), Joseph Vella (Yonkers), and Natalie Winsor (Electra).

The children are played by

Baby June: Daisy Jeffcoate, Mia Burton, Isla Jones

Baby Louise: Sophie Bidgood, Aimee Brain, Sophie Lloyd

Newsboy: Avi Kruijt, Sacha Yarwood, Samuel Logan, George Clarke, Joshua Rowe, Harley Coles

Musicians: Joe Atkin-Reeves Woodwind, Callum White Drums and Percussion, Alexia Barbera Double Bass

'Gypsy', the story of burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee and her ultimate showbiz mother, Rose boasts a fabulous score by Jules Style and lyrics from Stephen Sondheim, including the memorable songs 'Let Me Entertain You', 'Everything's Coming Up Roses', 'You Gotta Have a Gimmick', 'Some People' and 'All You Need Is The Girl'. This eagerly awaited production will be created by director Joseph Pitcher, musical arranger & musical director Francis Goodhand, design by Jason Denvir, costume design Natalie Titchener, lighting Design Nic Farman, Sound Design Chris Whybrow, casting Pearson Casting.

24 May - 15 July, 2023

There are two national press performances on Thursday 1 June at 8.15pm and Saturday 3 June (matinee) at 2.30pm.

Rebecca Thornhill recently finished playing Mrs Burke in 'Girl from the North Country' on the first UK tour. Her extensive West End career includes Mrs Wormwood in 'Matilda', Karen Holmes in 'From Here to Eternity', Mrs Banks in 'Mary Poppins', Roxie Hart in 'Chicago', Evelyn Nesbit in 'Ragtime', Vicki Nichols in 'The Full Monty' and Sukie Rougemont in 'The Witches of Eastwick'.

Evelyn Hoskins played Dawn in 'Waitress' and Thea in 'Spring Awakening' in the West End, Bonnie in 'Bonnie & Clyde' at The Other Palace and Carrie in the musical 'Carrie' at Southwark Playhouse.

Creative team:

Joseph Pitcher Director & Choreographer

Jason Denvir Set Designer

Francis Goodhand Musical Arrangements/Musical Director

Natalie Titchener Costume Designer

Nic Farman Lighting Designer

Chris Whybrow Sound Designer

Casting by Pearson Casting CDG

Associate Choreographer Alex Christian

Children's casting Amber Edlin

Children's Administrator Jo Hawes