Free Tickets Released For TRIBE at the Young Vic

Tribe is in the Maria Theatre at the Young Vic from 28 October to 4 November.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

Free tickets have been released for Tribe, a Young Vic Taking Part and Beth Centre (Women in Prison) production, written by Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ (Blues for an Alabama Sky) and the company from the Beth Centre (Women in Prison) and directed by TD. Moyo (Chicken Burger and Chips). Tribe explores and celebrates the power and vulnerability of sisterhood and is a love letter to the families we choose.

Filled with movement, music and art, Tribe is creative journey devised with the Beth Centre company through workshops over three months exploring themes of kinship, identity and challenging the status quo of family. 

Shereen Jasmin Phillips, Director of Young Vic Taking Part said: “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Beth Centre (Women in Prison) and working with women living in Lambeth who are at risk of or affected by the criminal justice system. We couldn’t think of anyone better to bring this story to life than TD. Moyo and Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́, who have both supported Taking Part over the past few years. We hope audiences feel inspired and transported by this important production that celebrates sisterhood and finding your chosen family.” 

Beth Centre Manager at Women in Prison, Pamela Price, said: “There are just over 3,500 women serving prison[1] sentences and around 21,000 women under probation supervision in the community[2], yet their voices are all too often unheard. We are honoured to bring them to light through our partnership with the Young Vic Theatre.

We have learnt so much throughout the creative process and have valued the opportunity to co-design the performance as equal partners alongside the Young Vic and the women we are working with. It has been fantastic to see both our staff and the women we are working alongside to push the boundaries of what they thought was possible and develop their skills and confidence. There are exciting times ahead and we now cannot wait for opening night!”


Tribe is in the Maria Theatre at the Young Vic from 28 October to 4 November. Tickets are free but must be booked in advanced via youngvic.org.

The company of Tribe is Ketrina Brisefert, LB Brown, Leigh Cregan, Claudia Cummings, Tracey-Ann Henry, Monika Jeleniewska, Sandra Johnson, Pamela Price and Rajeetha Sriskandarajah.

Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ is a writer and performer whose career has spanned across stage and screen. Her play Teleportation was part of ‘This Is Black Festival’ in 2019. TD. Moyo’s credits include Resident Director of The Doctor and Associate Director of Blues for an Alabama Sky.

The creative team is completed by Designer Qianer Jin, Musical Director, Composer and Sound Designer Nicola T. Chang, Movement Mateus Daniel, Lighting Designer Sally Ferguson, Jerwood Trainee Assistant Director Olamide Ajisafe,  Stage Manager Tash Holdaway, Assistant Stage Manager Hayley Bowman, BSL Artist Sumayya Si-Tayeb, Beth Centre Hubs Manager Pamela Price, Executive Producer and Dramaturg Shereen Jasmin Phillips, Assistant Dramaturg Luna Sigle, Producer Alisha Artry, Associate Producer Aaliyah Antoine, Assistant Producer Elina Oliva and Production Manager Audrey Owusu-Frempong.

Relaxed Performances: Sat 28 October–4 November, 7.45pm
BSL Performance: Fri 3 November, 7.45pm




