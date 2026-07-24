Frances Mayli McCann and Zachary Pang Will Lead South Korean Musical YOU AND IT in London

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South Korea's acclaimed musical You & It will make its London debut this summer, beginning a limited engagement at the King's Head Theatre's Main House from Aug. 20 through Sept. 26. The London production will star Olivier Award nominee Frances Mayli McCann alongside rising performer Zachary Pang.

Presented by EG Musical Company and MCG Productions, the award-winning production arrives in London following sold-out runs across Asia and a successful appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe. The intimate two-person musical explores themes of artificial intelligence, grief, memory, and love through the story of a grieving widower who encounters an AI created in the likeness of his late wife. Written by Seoeun Oh and Q Lee, the musical poses the question: "If AI could recreate the person you loved, would you let it?"

You & It received the Best Musical award at the Daegu International Musical Festival and has earned acclaim for its contemporary score and emotionally driven storytelling. The production is supported by South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Arts Management Service as part of its international presentation.

The creative team is led by director Esther Jun, with associate director Yojiro Ichikawa. Bob Sterrett and Lu Herbert serve as set designers, with Herbert also designing costumes. The creative team also includes lighting designer Jonathan Chan, sound designer Adrienne Quartly, art director Minje Lee, production manager Ben Dackerman, artwork designer Gangwon Boo, AI tech director Minkyoung Park, lyricist RICKY ALLAN, casting director Ben Armstrong Casting, dramaturg and additional lyricist Yojiro Ichikawa, musical director and musical supervisor Amy Hsu, planning and production producer Ara Cho, and executive creative producer Eunggyu Lee.

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