Fra Fee, Matt Henry MBE, Courtney Bowman, and Caroline Sheen Join The Barricade Boys West End Party

Fresh from conquering America with a sold-out debut in New York, The Barricade Boys are back in the UK and ready for the ultimate home-coming tour. The West End Party Concerts will take place at The Adelphi Theatre London (17 October), St David’s Hall Cardiff (16 November) and Rainton Arena, Tyne & Wear on 17 November.

The Barricade Boys will be joined on stage by some various special guests. At the Adelphi Theare in London a little extra showbiz sparkle comes courtesy of Fra Fee, Courtney Bowman and Matt Henry MBE, as well as the Choirs of Stage Coach Finchley Central and Mill Hill East. The St David’s Hall in Cardiff concert will co-star Caroline Sheen with the choir of Stage Coach Cardiff.

Fra Fee is probably best known for his role as Kazi in the hit Disney+ series Hawkeye, set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Courfeyrac in Tom Hooper’s movie adaptation of Les Misérables. He next appears in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, released on Netflix this December and Lost Boys & Fairies for BBC. His numerous stage roles include The Emcee in Cabaret (The Kit Kat Club), the world premiere of Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman directed by Sam Mendes (Royal Court Theatre, West End & Broadway) for which he won a Whatsonstage Award for Best Supporting Actor In a Play; Translations; As You Like It (National Theatre) & Les Misérables (Queens Theatre).

Matt Henry won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance as Lola in Kinky Boots, was voted Best Actor in a Musical at the What’s On Stage Awards and also nominated for a Grammy Award for his solo performance on the London Kinky Boots cast recording. Matt can be seen playing the doctor in the 2022 film of Matilda and has also appeared in the smash hit series Bridgerton. Henry is billed as one of the co-creators and finished performing in the Olivier nominated show The Drifters Girl Musical at the Garrick Theatre originating the role of ‘Clyde McPhatter’ in October 2022.

Courtney Bowman won the 2022 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Performer in a Musical and was nominated for Best Female Actor in a Musical Award at the Black British Theatre Awards for her role as Elle in Legally Blonde at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. Other theatre credits include Kit De Luca in Pretty Woman (Savoy Theatre); Lauren in Kinky Boots In Concert (Theatre Royal Drury Lane); Anne Boleyn in Six (Arts Theatre/The Lyric Theatre) and Fatimah in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre and Sheffield Crucible). On TV, Courtney is Little Cook in CBBC’s Big Cook Little Cook.

Caroline Sheen made her West End debut as Marty in Grease at the Cambridge Theatre. She went on to play Florinda in Into the Woods at The Donmar Warehouse and then joined the original cast of Mamma Mia! at the Prince Edward Theatre. She originated the role of Jennifer Gabriel in the world premiere of The Witches of Eastwick (Theatre Royal Drury Lane). Other West End credits include Eponine in Les Misérables at the Palace Theatre, Sandy in Grease at the Victoria Palace, and Truly Scrumptious in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the London Palladium. Caroline played Mary Poppins in the UK Tour of the Cameron Mackintosh/Disney production, a role she later played on tour in the US. She returned to the UK to play Fantine in Les Misérables, followed by the role of Woman 2 in the London Premiere of Stephen Sondheim's Putting it Together. In 2019, Sheen created the leading role of Violet Newstead in the West End Premiere of 9 to 5 at the Savoy Theatre.

Packed with the greatest musical theatre songs of all time, West End Party audiences can expect a jaw-dropping mashup from the internationally acclaimed super group.

As well as performing the world’s greatest show tunes, The Barricade Boys also celebrate music from some of the most iconic names in the music industry, from power ballads to some of the best pop, rock and swing numbers of all time, and all delivered with a unique Barricade Boys’ twist.

Featuring past cast members of the global theatrical sensation that is Les Misérables, The Barricade Boys – who are Craig Mather, Kieran Brown, Scott Garnham and Simon Schofield – have entertained fans around the world since they formed in 2015.

But it’s not just about the music – these four superstar performers will also share hilarious and inspiring stories from their time on stage touring the world and in some of the biggest shows in the West End, including Wicked, Billy Elliot, The Phantom of the Opera, The Sound of Music, Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat and many, many more.

Simon and Scott set up The Barricade Boys to create a night at the musicals like no other and they have established themselves as THE musical theatre supergroup. They have toured New Zealand, the Middle East and the UK, twice, and enjoyed two Christmas Residencies at The Other Palace in London. They have performed for Bill Gates in Washington and at Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Birthday Party.

In 2020, they released their own version of ‘Bring Him Home’ from Les Misérables in aid of NHS Together charities, featuring Alfie Boe and a host of former Les Misérables stars, recorded in their own homes during the Covid-19 pandemic. It has now had over 3 million views.