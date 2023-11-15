First Two Titles Announced for Royal Albert Hall's 2024 Films in Concert

Raiders of the Lost Ark and Top Gun: Maverick will be screened in full with live orchestras

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Two titles have been announced for the Royal Albert Hall’s Films in Concert series in 2024 – Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark™ Live in Concert, and the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Concert. 

Top Gun: Maverick in Concert will feature the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra performing Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga and Hans Zimmer’s score – conducted by Balfe in a world-premiere. 

The screening of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark™ in May 2024 will feature the London Symphony Orchestra performing John Williams’ legendary score in full for the first time since they recorded the original soundtrack in 1981.

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming and Engagement at the Royal Albert Hall, said: “Films in Concert is about bringing the magic and majesty of film music to centre stage – and next year’s programme is already shaping up to feature an unforgettable range of scores from the likes of John Williams, Howard Shore, and Hans Zimmer. The series is also a celebration of the communal experience of cinema: a chance to enjoy those tearjerking scenes, jump scares and punch-the-air moments in the company of 5,000 other fans. No-one who’s seen a Films in Concert show will ever forget it.”

Top Gun: Maverick, from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, was nominated for six Academy Awards® including Best Picture and Best Original Song, winning Best Sound.  

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of TOPGUN graduates for a specialised mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” 

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Indiana Jones is the classic hero in this adventure set in the 1930s which follows the quick-witted and determined archaeologist as he hunts for the Lost Ark of the Covenant. Often facing insurmountable odds, Indy always manages to succeed in the nick of time, joined by endearing companions and opposed by notorious villains.

Originally released in 1981 as a collaboration between George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, Raiders redefined the possibilities of adventure cinema and launched actor Harrison Ford to legendary status.

Other Films in Concert already announced for 2024 include The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ Part 2. The Hall has also announced an additional screening of La La Land in Concert on 27 December 2023.

The venue’s Films in Concert series launched in 2009, building on the Hall’s heritage as a place to experience cinema with live musical accompaniment during the heyday of silent film. In the past 14 years, it has curated a programme of classic films whose unforgettable scores have been performed by the likes of the London Symphony Orchestra and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Titles have ranged from beloved musicals (Singin’ in the RainWest Side Story) to canonical classics (Breakfast at Tiffany’sThe Godfather) and contemporary blockbusters (InterstellarSkyfall).

Creatives who have appeared at the shows have included director James Cameron (Titanic), actor Sigourney Weaver (Aliens) and composer David Arnold (Casino Royale), along with the cast and crew of Indian smash-hit Baahubali, which in 2019 became the first foreign-language film to feature in the series.

The London Symphony Orchestra appears by kind permission of the Barbican.

Tickets are on sale at 10am on Friday (17 November).

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark™ Live in Concert

Saturday 25 May 2024 (7:30PM) & Sunday 26 May 2024 (2:30PM)

Tickets from £30

Top Gun: Maverick in Concert

Friday 27 September 2024, 7:30PM

Tickets from £30




Recommended For You