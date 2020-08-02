Family of a Young Aspiring Actor Diagnosed With Cancer Hopes For Messages From Musical Theatre Performers

A young aspiring actor who was recently diagnosed with a Metastatic Rhaboid tumor, is looking for a little bit of light.

Lewis Sewell was studying drama at college in Nottingham until October 2019 when a Metastatic Rhaboid tumor took over his life. Despite undergoing chemotherapy, the tumor has continued to grow. The decision was taken just over a week ago to stop any further treatment.

Sewell's family and loved ones are doing everything they can to support his in his last few days with his family. He is a huge musical theatre fan, and his current favorites are Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen.

Sewell's loved ones are asking for any actors, musicians, or musical theatre performers to send messages of love and encouragement to him at this time. With the timing being urgent, they are hoping to receive these as soon as possible.

Any messages can be sent to Sewell's mum Gillian, on 07921 264026.

Check out a clip of Sewell performing a monologue below:

