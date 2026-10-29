FREUD'S LAST SESSION Will Open at Tabard Theatre in November

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McLean Steel will present Freud's Last Session by Mark St. Germain, running 11 - 28 November at the Tabard Theatre.

Two of the twentieth century's greatest minds go head-to-head in Freud's Last Session, Mark St. Germain's acclaimed drama, coming to the Tabard Theatre this November.

Set on 3 September 1939, the day Britain declares war on Germany, the play imagines a meeting between legendary psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud and celebrated author C.S. Lewis at Freud's London home. With Europe on the brink of war, the committed atheist and the devout Christian engage in a battle of wits over the existence of God, love, suffering and the meaning of life.

But beneath the fierce intellectual sparring, and often surprising humour, lies a moving portrait of two vulnerable men confronting their own mortality, past traumas and deeply held beliefs.

Finlay McLean (Still Game, Waterloo Road, The Bombing of Pan Am 103) stars as Freud, alongside John Kay Steel (The Red Barn, National Theatre; Casualty, The Bombing of Pan Am 103) as Lewis. The production is directed by award-winning director David Ian Neville, whose credits include the Fringe First Award-winning Exile at the Bush Theatre.

Speaking about the play, Neville says: 'For both Freud and Lewis their personal stories inhabit the play. If you were to take away the famous names at root we have two vulnerable men who have lived through trauma and see the horrors of war once more approaching.'

Inspired by Dr Armand M. Nicholi Jr.'s book The Question of God, Freud's Last Session enjoyed an acclaimed Off-Broadway run and was subsequently adapted for the screen.

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