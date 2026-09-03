FOURTEEN AGAIN Will Make London Premiere at The Menier Chocolate Factory This Winter

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The Menier Chocolate Factory has announced the London premiere of the critically acclaimed production of Fourteen Again which ran at The Victoria Wood Theatre in Bowness-on-Windermere this spring. Reuniting Ria Jones and Sally Ann Triplett, reprising their roles of Lou and Peggy, Jonathan O'Boyle's production opens at the Menier on Wednesday 2 December, with previews from Saturday 21 November, and runs until Saturday 27 February 2027.

Both actors have worked alongside Victoria Wood – Triplett created the role of Miss Berta in the original West End production of the musical Acorn Antiques: The Musical!; and Jones played Mrs Overall in the first national tour of Acorn Antiques which Wood directed. Full casting will be announced shortly.

The Victoria Wood Theatre, previously The Old Laundry Theatre, was renamed this year – the 10th anniversary of Wood's death, by her close friends and collaborators, the husband-and-wife team, producer Charlotte Scott and designer Roger Glossop. To celebrate Wood's life and work they commissioned Tom MacRae (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) to work with her songbook to create a brand-new musical, the inaugural production in the newly renamed venue.

Wood originally opened the venue, was a Trustee, and performed there many times. She also directed her own show Talent – which was co-produced with the Menier; and in 2013, her television film Housewife 49 was adapted for the stage especially for the venue.

Fourteen Again begins at the local Slimming Club, where Peggy is reunited with Lou, her best friend from school who she hasn't seen since they were teenagers. As kids, no two friends were ever funnier or more fun, but here, now, today they are shadows of their younger selves - and a story unfolds of looking back to the future, full of comedy, love and pain, with Victoria Wood's amazing songs moving the musical fast forward.

Priority booking for supporters of the Menier Chocolate Factory opens on 3 September, with public booking opening on 9 September.

Check out photos from the world premiere production here.

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