F**KING MEN Returns to London For a Final Six-Week Season

Performances will run Saturday 13 April - Sunday 26 May, 2024.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

After a complete SELL OUT season in 2023, the hit play F**king Men by Tony-winning Joe DiPietro is to return to Waterloo East Theatre for a final strictly limited 6-week run from April 13.

A modern retelling of Schnitzler's infamous classic ‘La Ronde', F**king Men is a fascinating, funny and provocative story of sex, love and connection.

This dramatic comedy follows 10 men through a series of erotic encounters that change their lives in small but significant ways. In this raw and updated new version, Joe DiPietro (‘Memphis', ‘The Toxic Avenger,' ‘What's New Pussycat?', ‘Sinatra'), takes a sharp and insightful look at the experiences of modern gay men as they navigate their conflicting desires for the comfort of monogamous love and the thrill of sexual freedom.

DiPietro said: “I couldn't be more excited about this updated version of ‘F**king Men'. Much about our queer lives has evolved and changed since the play's debut, so to bring contemporary attitudes to this roundelay of sex, love and intimacy has opened up new layers of meaning. I'm especially excited to see this play through a youthful and modern lens, which promises to deliver a sexy, incisive and hilarious night out.”

F**king Men starts previews at London's Waterloo East Theatre from Saturday 13 April, 2024. 




F**KING MEN Returns to London For a Final Six-Week Season
