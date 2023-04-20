Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FEELING AFRAID AS IF SOMETHING TERRIBLE IS GOING TO HAPPEN Will Transfer to the Bush Theatre

Performances run from 10 November to 23 December 2023. 

Apr. 20, 2023  
The Fringe First winning hit show Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen will transfer to the Bush Theatre from 10 November to 23 December 2023. After winning rave reviews at last summer's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, extra performances were added to the sell-out run to meet popular demand for this bitingly honest comedy drama from the Olivier Award-winning producers of Fleabag, Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder! and Baby Reindeer (the Bush Theatre's fastest selling show in history).

Double Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award nominee Samuel Barnett (History Boys, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency) was named the first winner of The Stage Edinburgh Awards 2022 for his performance in the one-man play, which he will reprise at the Bush Theatre. Actors Touring Company Artistic Director Matthew Xia (Blue/ Orange, Young Vic; The Wiz, Hope Mill Theatre), who recently won an Olivier Award for Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show, directs this stripped back production by Marcelo Dos Santos (Lionboy, Complicité).

"I'm 36, I'm a comedian, and I'm about to kill my boyfriend..."

After years of swiping, a permanently single, professionally neurotic stand-up finally meets Mr Right - and then does everything wrong. Strap in for a delightfully dark journey through self-awareness and self-sabotage as he decides whether love is worth the price of a killer punchline.

Actor Samuel Barnett said: "I'm so excited to be returning to Feeling Afraid. . . and to be reunited with the original team from the Edinburgh run. I've loved previously performing at the Bush Theatre and it's a perfect space for this story. I can't wait to share Feeling Afraid. . . with a London audience and I'm so grateful to Francesca Moody and the Bush for giving a further life to this brilliant play."

Director Matthew Xia said: "I'm delighted to be reuniting with the phenomenal team responsible for Feeling Afraid... Marcelo Dos Santo has written a beautifully honest, hilarious but heart-wrenching character and Sam brings him to life with such vitality and humour. At the end of our sold-out, Fringe First and Stage Award winning Edinburgh run there was incredible demand for the show to be seen in London, thanks to Francesca Moody and the Bush we shall satisfy that demand!"

Full creative team to be announced.

