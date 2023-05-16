FASTLOVE The George Michael Tribute Comes to the West End Next Month

The performance is on 20 June.

FASTLOVE The George Michael Tribute is the world's favourite George Michael celebration.

Few shows have reached the dizzy heights of Fastlove, now touring in 18 countries, selling over 250,000 tickets worldwide.

Join us for a very special night as we celebrate the late great George Michael. The talented cast, led by Joseph Sansome as George Michael, will recreate a night like no other.

Make new memories whilst reliving old classics - this one is for the fans as we celebrate one of the greatest musicians the world has ever seen, and we say thank you!

This show has it all, the power, emotion and star quality in this stunning production with full video and light show, as we respectfully recreate the soundtrack to your life.

Playing all the hits, from Wham! right through his glittering career, including, Wake Me Up, Too Funky, Father Figure, Freedom, Faith, Knew You Were Waiting, Careless Whisper and many more.

This is a tribute show and is in no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.

Promoter reserves the right to alter the programme.



