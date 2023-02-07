Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Extra Dates Added For Liza Pulman at The Other Palace in March

Performances are on Monday 6 and Monday 13 March.

Feb. 07, 2023  
Following two sensational nights in January, playing to packed houses and garnering a host of five-star reviews, Liza Pulman and her band return to The Other Palace this March with two extra performances of The Heart of It.

Singer, actress and comedienne Liza Pulman will bring her acclaimed tour de force The Heart of It back to The Other Palace on Monday 6 and Monday 13 March.

The Heart of It features the very best songs from Liza's new album and from her shows Liza Pulman Sings Streisand and The Songs of Hollywood.

In the company of her six-piece band, led by musical director Joseph Atkins, Liza explores much-loved classics, as well as rediscovering some lost gems, with clever new arrangements in a beautifully crafted and intimate evening of song.

The show not only celebrates the music of the world's most loved singers and composers including Barbra Streisand, Fats Waller, Marvin Hamlisch, Neil Diamond, Irving Berlin, Randy Newman and Michel Legrand but also lesser-known, but equally magical, work from female musicians such as Laura Nyro, Michelle Brorman and Karen Gottlieb, Melissa Manchester and Carol Bayer Sager and Sylvia Fine.

Her eclectic life and career is charted through some wonderfully funny and heartfelt stories and an equally eclectic choice of songs, ranging from Randy Newman to Irving Berlin. Warmth, charm, humour and extraordinary vocals are all reasons not to miss this unique evening of theatre and music.

Liza's funny, intelligent and emotional connection to a lyric and a melody goes straight to the heart of every song she sings. Don't miss this very special evening of joy, laughter and, most of all, heart.

Liza will be back on stage at the end of March and throughout April and May 2023, on a major UK theatre tour with her new show, A Couple of Swells (in the company of the huge talent that is Joe Stilgoe) as well as her critically acclaimed Liza Pulman Sings Streisand. Liza is also one third of the hugely successful satirical comedy trio Fascinating Aida, who have just announced a nationwide Autumn tour from September this year.

Liza Pulman's varied career proves her magnificent talent in music, theatre and comedy, from Opera through to West End musicals. She is renowned as one of the very few artists that can truly emulate the vocal skills of the iconic Barbra Streisand.




