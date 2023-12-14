Experience MacMillan's MANON in a Cinema Near You

Experience the passionate and tragic story of Kenneth MacMillan's Manon live in cinemas in February 2024. Returning to the Royal Opera House Main Stage, this live cinema event will see the dramatic tale of love and loss broadcast to 976 cinemas in 21 countries across the world.

Follow the story of the capricious Manon and experience the best of ballet up close through the stirring music by Jules Massenet and evocative designs by Nicholas Georgiadis that conjure up contrasting worlds both opulent and impoverished.

Principal dancers Natalia Osipova (as Manon) and Reece Clarke (as Des Grieux) lead a compelling cast that will also include Alexander Campbell, Mayara Magri and Gary Avis, who will bring to life MacMillan's expressive and impassioned choreography.

Manon will be broadcast live to cinemas on Wednesday 7 February 2024 at 7.15pm (GMT), with Encore screenings from Sunday 11 February 2024 at 2pm (GMT).