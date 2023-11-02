Exclusive: SIDE SHOW: IN CONCERT Now Onsale!

Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker lead a phenomenal cast on 3 March 2024

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 3 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED Photo 4 Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED

London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
Exclusive: SIDE SHOW: IN CONCERT Now Onsale!

Exclusive: Side Show: In Concert now onsale

Side Show comes to the London Palladium in a special, one-night-only concert spectacular on Sunday 3 March 2024.

West End legends Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker lead a phenomenal cast as the legendary Hilton twins, ‘Daisy’ and ‘Violet’ and are joined by Bradley Jaden as ‘Terry’ and Tosh Wanogho-Maud as ‘Buddy’.

Based on the true story of conjoined twins who rose to fame during the Depression, Side Show is a moving portrait of two women joined at the hip whose extraordinary bond brings them stardom but denies them love. The Tony nominated musical follows the sisters’ heart-warming search for affection and acceptance amidst the spectacle of fame.

With Book and Lyrics by Bill Russell, Music by Henry Krieger and additional book material by Bill Condon, Side Show boasts a stunning score including ‘Who Will Love Me As I Am’, ‘The Devil You Know’ and ‘I Will Never Leave You’. This production is directed by Emma Butler with Adam Hoskins as Musical Director.

Side Show: In Concert-Tickets from £32

Side Show: In Concert is at the London Palladium on 3 March 2024




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: First Look at the Cast of ELF THE MUSICAL in the West End Photo
Photos: First Look at the Cast of ELF THE MUSICAL in the West End

All new photos have been released of the cast of ELF the Musical which opens at the Dominion Theatre, for a limited season, on 15 November 2023.

2
THE GLASS MENAGERIE Will Embark on UK Tour in Spring 2024 Photo
THE GLASS MENAGERIE Will Embark on UK Tour in Spring 2024

Atri Banerjee’s acclaimed production of Tenessee Williams’ semi-autobiographical masterpiece The Glass Menagerie, first seen at the Royal Exchange Theatre, embarks on a UK tour in Spring 2024.

3
Full Cast Set For THE SMARTEST GIANT IN TOWN at St. Martins Theatre Photo
Full Cast Set For THE SMARTEST GIANT IN TOWN at St. Martin's Theatre

Following the announcement earlier this year that Fierylight and Little Angel Theatre's musical adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's classic story, The Smartest Giant in Town will play on the West End this festive season, casting is now confirmed for this Christmas production. 

4
Review: GENERATIONS: THREE SHORT BALLETS, Linbury Theatre, Royal Opera House Photo
Review: GENERATIONS: THREE SHORT BALLETS, Linbury Theatre, Royal Opera House

Northern Ballet presents the Generations: Three Short Ballets triple bill at the Linbury Theatre, Royal Opera House as part of its national tour this autumn.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Doon Mackichan Withdraws from LYONESSEDoon Mackichan Withdraws from LYONESSE
Exclusive: SIDE SHOW: IN CONCERT Now Onsale!Exclusive: SIDE SHOW: IN CONCERT Now Onsale!
Review: A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, Rose TheatreReview: A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, Rose Theatre
Andy Nyman, Jenna Russell and More Will Star in HELLO DOLLY! in London, Starring Imelda StauntonAndy Nyman, Jenna Russell and More Will Star in HELLO DOLLY! in London, Starring Imelda Staunton

Videos

Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed! Video
Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed!
Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL
Photos & See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Video
Photos & See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You