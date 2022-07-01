Exclusive Prices for Disney's FROZEN THE MUSICAL

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Disney's Frozen the Musical has extended performances until 26 March 2023 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Prepare to fall in love with Disney's Frozen all over again, as a brand-new theatrical experience arrives in London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane this August.

Incredible special effects, stunning costumes and jaw-dropping scenery bring Elsa and Anna's journey to life in a whole new way. And with all the beloved songs from the movie - as well as a few surprises from the writers behind "Let it Go"- you'll be transported to Arendelle from the moment the curtain rises.

Get Exclusive Prices On Tickets for Disney's Frozen the Musical, from just £29.50

Off-Peak: Tickets at £29.50, £39.50, £49.50 & £59.50

Peak: Tickets at £29.50, £39.50, £49.50 & £69.50

Valid on all performances until 17 July.

