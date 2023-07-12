Exclusive Presale: Winter Season at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare's Globe

Celebrate ten years of London’s only candlelit theatre.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

Exclusive Presale: Winter Season at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare's Globe

Celebrate ten years of London’s only candlelit theatre, the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, with a season of intensely intimate and powerfully compelling drama, all told by the beautifully beguiling glow of candlelight.

For the first time ever in the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, experience the work of Henrik Ibsen, one of the most influential dramatists of all time, with his scandalous Ghosts, a searing exploration of family secrets and forbidden desire.

Enter the intimate confines of the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse as Shakespeare’s blistering tragedy, Othello, is laid bare by candlelight this winter.

Ten years after opening the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse in 2014, John Webster’s seminal revenge tragedy, The Duchess of Malfi, returns to London’s only indoor candlelit theatre from February 2024.

This Christmas see our iconic Globe Theatre transformed for a beautifully epic new version of The Brothers Grimm’s fairy tale Hansel and Gretel.




