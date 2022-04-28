Exclusive Presale: Book Tickets Now For THE CAR MAN

Fasten your seat belts - The Car Man is back! To celebrate the Royal Albert Hall's 150tha??anniversary,a??Matthew Bournea??anda??his acclaimed dance company New Adventures bring their multi-award-winning production ofa??The Car Mana??to thea??Halla??for the very first time. Book tickets here!

A dance-thriller based ona??Bizet'sa??beloveda??Carmen,a??The Car Mana??will be completely reimagined for the gladiatorial arena of the Royal Albert Hall, adding a frisson of danger as the dancers perform throughout the auditorium amid stage designs by Olivier and Tony award-winnera??Lez Brotherston.

Featuring an expanded company of 65 dancers and musicians, a live orchestra and epic new designs, these 14 performances ofa??The Car Mana??are a unique opportunity to see this extraordinary productiona??as you've never seen it before.a??The 19th-century Spanish cigarette factory becomes a greasy garage-diner in 1960s America where a small-town's dreams are shattered by the arrival of a handsome stranger. Fuelled by heat and desire, the inhabitants are driven into an unstoppable spiral of greed, lust, betrayal and revenge.

Matthew Bourne'sa??vivid storytelling combines with one of the most passionately dramatic scores ever written,a??with musical arrangements bya??Terry Daviesa??featuringa??Rodion Shchedrin's Carmen Suite (after Bizet's Carmen),a??to create a dance event like no other.

The Car Man will ignite your senses and leave you breathless - don't miss it in summer 2022.

Book tickets now!