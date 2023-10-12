Exclusive: Now Onsale for ULSTER AMERICAN, Starring Woody Harrelson and Andy Serkis

The production previews at Riverside Studios from 4 December

By: Oct. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre Photo 1 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre
SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October Photo 2 SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October
Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 3 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER
Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour Photo 4 Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour

London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
Exclusive: Now Onsale for ULSTER AMERICAN, Starring Woody Harrelson and Andy Serkis

Exclusive: Now Onsale for Ulster American

An Oscar-winning American actor, an English director and a Northern Irish playwright are about to begin rehearsals for a new play — one that could transform each of their careers. But when it turns out that they’re not on the same page, the night threatens to spiral out of control.

Power dynamics, cultural identity and the perils of being a woman in the entertainment industry; nothing is off limits in this pitch-black comedy from the award-winning playwright David Ireland.

Don’t miss this exclusive 8 week run starring Woody Harrelson, Andy Serkis and Louisa Harland, directed by Jeremy Herrin (Best of Enemies, People, Places and Things).

Tickets From £78.00 for Ulster American

Ulster American is at Riverside Studios from 4 December 2023 - 27 January 2024




RELATED STORIES

1
Killian Donnelly to Return to LES MISERABLES as Jean Valjean For 15 Weeks Only Photo
Killian Donnelly to Return to LES MISERABLES as Jean Valjean For 15 Weeks Only

Killian Donnelly will return to LES MISÉRABLES as Jean Valjean in the production at the Sondheim Theatre. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Nathan Kiley Joins JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Stratford East Photo
Nathan Kiley Joins JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Stratford East

Stratford East has announced Nathan Kiley (he/him) as the dame, Milky Linda, completing the cast for this year's pantomime, JACK AND THE BEANSTALK. Learn more about the show here!

3
Review: THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE, Noël Coward Theatre Photo
Review: THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE, Noël Coward Theatre

Based on Neil Gaiman’s short 2013 novel, this seemingly simple story is of a man who revisits his childhood where he discovers friendship for the first time and copes with the aftermath of his mother’s death. When his father takes in a terrifying lodger, a nightmarish fantasy world envelopes him as he struggles to distinguish between illusion and reality.

4
Review: THE EMPRESS, Lyric Hammersmith Photo
Review: THE EMPRESS, Lyric Hammersmith

There are meaty themes, moments of humour and insight, and the standard of professionalism you’d expect from a Royal Shakespeare Company production first staged in Stratford in 2013 and now playing at the Lyric Hammersmith. But somehow Tanika Gupta’s script doesn’t quite take off.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Review: THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE, Noël Coward TheatreReview: THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE, Noël Coward Theatre
Now Onsale: Tickets From £24 for Broadway Phenomenon HADESTOWN in the West EndNow Onsale: Tickets From £24 for Broadway Phenomenon HADESTOWN in the West End
BBC to Run Extensive Shakespeare Season to Celebrate 400th Anniversary of First FolioBBC to Run Extensive Shakespeare Season to Celebrate 400th Anniversary of First Folio
The Old Vic to Offer Online Stream of A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Residential Care HomesThe Old Vic to Offer Online Stream of A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Residential Care Homes

Videos

Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal Video
Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP! Video
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP!
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre Video
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
HAMILTON

Recommended For You