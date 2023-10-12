Exclusive: Now Onsale for ULSTER AMERICAN, Starring Woody Harrelson and Andy Serkis

Exclusive: Now Onsale for Ulster American

An Oscar-winning American actor, an English director and a Northern Irish playwright are about to begin rehearsals for a new play — one that could transform each of their careers. But when it turns out that they’re not on the same page, the night threatens to spiral out of control.



Power dynamics, cultural identity and the perils of being a woman in the entertainment industry; nothing is off limits in this pitch-black comedy from the award-winning playwright David Ireland.



Don’t miss this exclusive 8 week run starring Woody Harrelson, Andy Serkis and Louisa Harland, directed by Jeremy Herrin (Best of Enemies, People, Places and Things).

Tickets From £78.00 for Ulster American

Ulster American is at Riverside Studios from 4 December 2023 - 27 January 2024