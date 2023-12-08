Photos: First Look at Woody Harrelson, Andy Serkis and Louisa Harland in ULSTER AMERICAN

Ulster American will run at Riverside Studios until 27 January 2024 with opening night on 13 December 2023.

Dec. 08, 2023

Second Half Productions has released production photos for award-winning playwright David Ireland’s (Cyprus Avenue, The Lovers) Ulster American directed by Jeremy Herrin (A Mirror and Best of Enemies).

Check out the photos below!

Ulster American will run at Riverside Studios until 27 January 2024 with opening night on 13 December 2023. Tickets are available from Click Here with front row seats at £30 for every performance via a daily lottery.

Emmy Award-winner and Academy Award -nominee Woody Harrelson (True Detective, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) returns to the London stage for the first time in almost two decades, to play Oscar-winning American actor Jay Conway. BAFTA and Emmy award winner Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Batman) will star as English director Leigh Carver and Louisa Harland (Derry Girls, Dancing at Lughnasa) will star as Northern Irish playwright Ruth Davenport in David Ireland’s brutally funny play. 

Ulster American will feature set and costume design by Max Jones, lighting design by Oliver Fenwick, sound design by Emma Laxton, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG with Nicky Allpress as Associate Director.

An Oscar -winning American actor, an English director and a Northern Irish playwright are about to begin rehearsals for a new play — one that could transform each of their careers. But when it turns out that they’re not on the same page, the night threatens to spiral out of control.

Power dynamics, cultural identity and the perils of being a woman in the entertainment industry; nothing is off limits in this pitch-black comedy.

Ireland’s critically acclaimed play received its world premiere in 2018 at the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh. It is the recipient of the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award and the Scotsman Fringe First Award.



