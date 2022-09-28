Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exclusive 48hr Presale for Limited West End Season of OKLAHOMA!

The Tony Award-winning revival will play a limited West End season from February 2023.

Sep. 28, 2022  
Exclusive 48hr Presale for Limited West End Season of OKLAHOMA!

Exclusive 48 hour presale for Oklahoma! at the Wyndham's Theatre

SOLD OUT IN NEW YORK. SOLD OUT AT THE Young Vic.

LIMITED WEST END SEASON FROM 16 FEBRUARY

Forget what you think it is... this is RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA! as you've never seen it before - re-orchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century. Winner of the Tony Award® for Best Musical Revival, Daniel Fish's bold interpretation recently enjoyed a sold-out run at the Young Vic following sold-out runs in New York and across the U.S. on tour.

OKLAHOMA! tells a story of a community banding together against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Eighty years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this visionary production is funny and sexy, provocative and probing, without changing a word of the text.

THE HYPE IS REAL, Y'ALL


★★★★★
Daily Telegraph
★★★★★
Metro
★★★★★
WhatsOnStage
★★★★★
Daily Express
★★★★★
Daily Mirror
★★★★★
Financial Times

'PUNCHY, PLAYFUL & SEXY. AN ABSOLUTE KNOCKOUT!' Daily Telegraph

'A STUNNING REINVENTION. THE BEST REVIVAL YET!' Evening Standard

'SO REVITALISED IT MIGHT'VE BEEN WRITTEN YESTERDAY' The Guardian

'LIVES UP TO THE THIRSTY HYPE' Time Out

Exclusive 48 hour presale for Oklahoma!


September 28, 2022

