Exclusive 24hr Presale for INSTRUCTIONS FOR A TEENAGE ARMAGEDDON

Exclusive 24 Hour Presale: Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon

"She was a 17 year old girl, the only God she believed in was Taylor Swift”

After her sister’s untimely death by a Yorkshire Pudding, a funny teenage misfit begrudgingly joins a flailing scout group to help her navigate the kicks and punches of adolescence with varying degrees of success.

Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon is a rollercoaster ride through youth.

Whether you are a young person, know a young person, or simply were a young person once – it’s time to rip up the rule book and reconnect with your younger self.

Tickets From £30

Exclusivity Period: 12:00pm 18 January 2024 - 12:00pm 19 January 2024

Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon is at the Garrick Theatre from 17 March 2024 - 28 April 2024