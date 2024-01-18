Exclusive 24hr Presale for INSTRUCTIONS FOR A TEENAGE ARMAGEDDON

Get tickets from £30, 24 hours before anywhere else!
"She was a 17 year old girl, the only God she believed in was Taylor Swift”
After her sister’s untimely death by a Yorkshire Pudding, a funny teenage misfit begrudgingly joins a flailing scout group to help her navigate the kicks and punches of adolescence with varying degrees of success.
Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon is a rollercoaster ride through youth.
Whether you are a young person, know a young person, or simply were a young person once – it’s time to rip up the rule book and reconnect with your younger self.
Tickets From £30
Exclusivity Period: 12:00pm 18 January 2024 - 12:00pm 19 January 2024
Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon is at the Garrick Theatre from 17 March 2024 - 28 April 2024
