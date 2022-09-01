Erin Caldwell & Nathanael Landskroner to Join HEATHERS THE MUSICAL in the West End This Fall

With the graduating cast leaving the halls of Westerberg High, it's time to welcome in some new students to the cast of Heathers the Musical. Taking on the role of high school geek Veronica Sawyer will be Erin Caldwell and at her side as the dark and moody teen Jason 'J.D' Dean is Nathanael Landskroner.

Continuing as the eponymous 'Heathers' are Maddison Firth as Heather Chandler, Vivian Panka as Heather Duke and Jasmine Beel as Heather McNamara.

They are joined by Ashleigh Harvey (Ms Fleming/Veronica's Mom), Lydia Eliza Roberts (Martha Dunnstock), Tobias Turley (Kurt Kelly), Brandon Gale (Ram Sweeney), Stuart Turner (Ram's Dad, Veronica's Dad, Principal Gowan), Ryan Bennett (Kurt's Dad, Big Bud Dean, Coach Ripper), Elliot David Parkes (Beleaguered geek/ U/S Jason J.D Dean), May Tether (Drama Club Drama Queen/U/S Veronica Sawyer), Lewis Asquith (Hipster Dork / Officer /U/S Kurt's Dad, Kurt Kelly, Coach, Ripper, Big Bud Dean, Principal Gowan, Veronica's Dad), Georgia Gagen (New Wave Party Girl / U/S Heather Chandler, Heather McNamara), Amonik Melaco (Preppy Stud / Officer /U/S: Ram Sweeney), Bayley Hart (Stoner Chick / U/S Ms. Fleming / Veronica's Mom, Martha Dunnstock), Eleanor Morrison-Halliday (Young Republicanette) / U/S Heather Duke) and Billie Bowman (Midwestern Surf Punk / U/S Heather Chandler, Heather McNamara, Heather Duke).

Heathers the Musical, the wickedly funny and high-octane rock musical continues at its original London home at The Other Palace, having re-opened on 25 November 2021, now until 19 February 2023.

Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, the musical started its UK journey with a cult following and was a box office record-breaker at The Other Palace in 2018, before transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a limited season later that year. The production then returned to the Haymarket and played a hugely successful summer season this year, kick-starting the West End's pandemic recovery. In addition to its London staging's, the production also had a hugely successful UK tour in 2021.

With a dazzling book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe, Heathers the Musical is based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time, and starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. The production is directed by Andy Fickman, with choreography by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, designs by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

Westerberg High's Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity may finally come true. Mysterious teen rebel JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody...

The UK premiere of Heathers the Musical enjoyed two record-breaking opening seasons, launching at London's The Other Palace and transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018; going on to win the WhatsOnStage award for Best New Musical 2019.

BIOS

Erin Caldwell's stage credits include: Pretty Woman The Musical (Savoy Theatre); Unravelling (The Union Theatre); Twist and Turn (The Other Palace); Jimmy Mac (The Gaitey Theatre).

Screen credits include: Love Ostvam (Feature Film); Superboy: Son of Tomorrow (Short Film); Jess the Border Collie (BBC Series).

Nathanael Landskroner's stage credits include: Waitress (UK Tour); Back To The Future (Manchester Opera House); An Officer and a Gentleman (Jamie Wilson Productions); Scrooge (Curve Theatre Leicester); Legally Blonde (International Tour); Grease (Curve Theatre Leicester and International Tour).

Vivian Panka's stage credits include: Heathers The Musical (The Other Palace); 9 to 5 The Musical (Savoy Theatre).

Jasmine Beel's stage credits include: Heathers The Musical (The Other Palace); Avenue Q (UK Tour).

Maddison Firth's stage credits include: Heathers The Musical (UK Tour, The Other Palace); Six The Musical (NCL) and Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs (The Carriage Works).

Screen credits include: Waterloo Road (BBC).

May Tether's stage credits include: Heathers The Musical (The Other Palace, UK Tour); Moby Dick (Stage at The Dock, Hull); and Jack and the Beanstalk (Theatre @ 41, York).

Lydia Eliza Roberts will be making her professional stage debut.

Tobias Turley's stage credits include: West Side Story (Tarento Productions); Giovanni Pernice - This Is Me (Strictly Theatre Company).

Brandon Gale's stage credits include: Saturday Night Fever (UK Tour); Madagascar (UK Tour); A Little Princess (Royal Festival Hall); Eugenius (London Palladium).

Stuart Turner's stage credits include: Romeo and Juliet (Open Bar); One Hundred Trillion (Old Vic Workrooms); London Bus (Southwark Playhouse); A Midsummer Night's Dream and Found in Translation (The Dot Collective); Aladdin (Tivoli Theatre); Dick Whittington (Hawthorne Theatre); Aladdin (Buxton Opera House); Bee Bees (The Yard); The Makeover (Vienna's English Theatre); Rovers (New Wimbledon Theatre); Black Snow (Moscow At Theatre); Sleeping Beauty (Wellingborough Castle Theatre).

Ryan Bennett's stage credits include: The Addams Family (UK Tour); Little Women (The Park Theatre); The Importance of Being Earnest (The Barn Theatre, the Turbine Theatre); Daddy Long Legs (The Barn Theatre); Jersey Boys (International Tour); Comedy of Errors, Macbeth (Australian Pop-Up Globe).

Screen credits include: Ascension Chronicles (Feature Film); Bard at the Barn (Web Series); No Returns, Refunds or Exchanges (Short Film); Take Me To The Waves (Short Film); Misplaced (Feature Film); Our Little Haven (Feature Film).

Amonik Melaco's stage credits include: Singin' In The Rain (Sadler's Wells); Romeo and Juliet (Norwich Royal Theatre); Lord of the Flies (Newcastle Theatre Royal).

Screen credits include: All Star Musicals (ITV).

Bayley Hart's stage credits include: Heathers The Musical (The Other Palace, UK Tour).

Eleanor Morrison-Halliday's stage credits include: Heathers The Musical (The Other Palace).

Screen credits include: The Royal Variety Performance (ITV).

Billie Bowman's stage credits include: But I'm a Cheerleader: The Musical (Turbine Theatre).

Screen credits include: TAR (Universal).

Elliot David's stage credits include: EQUINOX Celebrity Cruises (Cruise); MARINER OF THE SEAS Royal Carribbean (Cruise); Miss Saigon, Dancing at Luhnasa, Suessical, 100 Years, Chicago, Forever Dance (The Hammond).

Screen credits include: Witches: A Century of Murder (Channel 4).

Lewis Asquith's stage credits include: Oh What a Night! (UK Tour); Romeo & Juliet (The Royal Albert Hall); Ghostlight: The Unknown Solider (Above the Stag); Soho Cinders (Charing Cross Theatre & Union Theatre); Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (UK & Ireland Tour); Dick Whittington (Weymouth Pavilion); Romance Romance (Landor Theatre); Bye Bye Birdie, Face The Music (Ye Olde Rose and Crown); Some Enchanted Evening (UK Tour); Rent (Cockpit Theatre); Aladdin (Secombe Theatre); Avenue Q (Brookside Theatre); Enigma (The Royal Albert Hall); Miranda Sings Live (The Leicester Square Theatre).

Georgia Gagen's stage credits include: Eric's Full Monty (New Vic Theatre, Stoke); Third Time Lucky (New Vic Theatre, Stoke); Eric's Christmas Panto (New Vic Theatre, Stoke).

Screen credits include: Ted Lasso (Warner Bros / Apple TV).

Ashleigh Harvey's stage credits include: Avenue Q (South Africa); Funny Girl (Fugard Theatre); A Midsummer Night's Dream; MacBeth; Much Ado About Nothing; The Rocky Horror Show; Sophiatown, Death of a Colonialist (Market Theatre); Truth (international Tour); Bash (Various Fringe Venues); Odd Man Out (Auto&General Theatre) and Shrek (Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City).