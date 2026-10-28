Equity Calls for Increased Arts Subsidies and Tax Relief Reform Following UK Budget

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​Equity, the performing arts and entertainment trade union, has responded to today’s Budget set out by the Chancellor. Commenting on the announcement, Equity’s General Secretary Paul W. Fleming said:

“We welcome the efforts of this new Labour administration to stand steadfastly on the side of working people.

“Equity’s members earn an average of £15,300 a year from industry work and battle extreme cost pressures, precarity and poor housing. They will feel the benefit of announcements to tackle energy and food bills, and getting urgently needed social homes built.

“Ensuring self-employed fathers and partners can spend time with new arrivals will have particular resonance; this is a right Equity has secured for members working across theatre, in excess of their statutory rights, and enhanced in the West End with our deal this year.

“Equity is bucking the trend of low pay rises through our long-standing model of collective bargaining; delivering above inflation pay increases across theatre, film and TV as well as improved rights and a better work-life balance. As the government develops their 10-year plan, the Treasury would do well to look to Equity’s policy, strategy, and industrial successes. We are keen to work with the Chancellor to deepen and extend our collective bargaining model, tackle wasteful outsourcing at public service broadcasters, ensure tax reliefs are targeted towards good employers, and deliver new rights for the age of AI to strengthen our industrial bargaining position.

“We remain confused at inconsistencies in rates reliefs across the creative industries, and the exclusion of accommodation costs from tax credits for touring theatre. We call on the Chancellor to review the relief system as a matter of urgency, and to commit to a return to a meaningful system of subsidy across live and recorded media.

“We know that through devolution, the arts and entertainment can generate growth in every postcode. Mayors should have a critical coordination role in developing artistic production which supports economic regeneration, delivers new creative jobs, and strengthens and celebrates communities across the UK. We look forward to working in partnership with this government, national governments and mayors to achieve this.”

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