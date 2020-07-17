English National Opera Will Present a Drive-In Production of LA BOHEME

The English National Opera is presenting a drive-in production of La boheme 9 Sep - 27 Sep 2020.

This new, modern 90 minute version of the much-loved La bohème is performed live with members of the award-winning ENO Orchestra and Chorus. There are two casts of principal singers alternating throughout the run, including Natalya Romaniw and Sinéad Campbell-Wallace sharing the role of Mimì, alongside David Butt-Philip and David Junghoon Kim as Rodolfo.

The performers will be on a raised and covered stage, with large screens to the side also relaying the performance so that all audience members get a great view.

If you don't have a car you can book an Uber Box, or come on a bicycle.

Read the 'What to Expect' guide before booking your tickets.

The ENO is also offering NHS workers the opportunity to win free tickets to the dress rehearsal in a ballot.

Learn more and book at https://eno.org/whats-on/eno-drive-live/.

