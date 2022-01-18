Emma Rice's New Version Of WUTHERING HEIGHTS Will Play At The National Theatre Beginning in February

Emma Rice's new version of Wuthering Heights plays in the Lyttelton theatre with performances from Thursday 3 February until Saturday 19 March. A co-production with Wise Children, Bristol Old Vic and York Theatre Royal, this adaptation of Emily Brontë's classic opened at Bristol Old Vic in October 2021 and will embark on a UK wide tour through 2022.

The epic story of love, revenge and redemption.

Rescued from the Liverpool docks as a child, Heathcliff (Ash Hunter) is adopted by the Earnshaws and taken to live at Wuthering Heights.

In their daughter Catherine (Lucy McCormick), Heathcliff finds a kindred spirit and a fierce love ignites. But, when forced apart, a brutal chain of events is unleashed.

Shot through with music and dance, Emma Rice (Bagdad Cafe, Wise Children, Brief Encounter) transforms Emily Brontë's masterpiece into a passionate, powerful and uniquely theatrical experience.

Lucy McCormick is cast as Cathy, Ash Hunter as Heathcliff and Sam Archer, Nandi Bhebhe, Mirabelle Gremaud, Stephanie Hockley, TJ Holmes, Craig Johnson, Jordan Laviniere, Katy Owen, Tama Phethean and Witney White complete the company.

Set and costume design by Vicki Mortimer, compositions by Ian Ross, sound and video by Simon Baker, lighting design by Jai Morjaria, movement and choreography by Etta Murfitt and music performed by Sid Goldsmith, Nadine Lee and Renell Shaw.