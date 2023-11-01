Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters Will Host the First WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS)

Following the success of Broadway Barks across the pond, stage icons Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters will host the first live WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) on Saturday 18 November from 10.00am - 12.30pm at St Paul’s Church, Covent Garden bringing together much-loved talent of the West End and their four-legged friends for a dog and cat adoption event.

Learn more at www.westendwoofs.dog.

Elaine and Bernadette previously teamed up to co-host the first virtual edition of WEST END WOOFS during lockdown in 2020.

Elaine Paige said today “When Bernadette and I first presented West End Woofs online it was such a success! We raised money and awareness for many shelters caring for animals in need of adoption. Here’s hoping this year’s West End Woofs is even more successful for our neediest four-legged friends!"

Bernadette Peters said today “Nothing thrills me more than to be doing West End Woofs ‘live’ for the first time at St. Paul’s Actors Church with my dear friend Elaine Paige and my cast members from ‘Old Friends’. Looking forward to finding many dogs and kitties their forever homes”.

The adoption event on Saturday 18 November begins at 10.00am with a ‘meet and greet’ with all the adoptable pets. From 11.30am adoptees make their West End debut on stage alongside some of the West End’s favourite stars, with guests to be announced, including a special performance of ‘Old Friends’ by the company of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends.

WEST END WOOFS is free and open to the public. It will feature adoptable pets from the following participating shelters and rescue groups with all proceeds from the event benefitting the great work they do.