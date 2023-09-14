Edward Enninful and Wayne McGregor Among Honorary Doctorates Bestowed Upon Outstanding Individuals By Royal College of Art

Edward Enninful OBE, Editor-in-Chief, British Vogue & European Editorial Director, Vogue, and Wayne McGregor CBE, multi-award winning choreographer, director and the Royal Ballet Resident Choreographer, received Honorary Doctorates from Chancellor of the Royal College of Art, Sir Jony Ive, in a ceremony at the iconic Royal Festival Hall on London’s Southbank.



10 outstanding individuals are being awarded with Honorary Doctorates and Honorary Fellowships from the world’s leading art and design university in September 2023. These awards are the highest recognition the College can bestow upon an individual and they celebrate exceptional accomplishments. The 10 recipients will be awarded across three Convocation ceremonies which are being held over three days in September at the Royal Festival Hall and the Royal Albert Hall, alongside over 2,000 students graduating from the RCA in the fields of Design, Communication, Architecture and the Arts & Humanities.



Edward Enninful OBE said: “I am honoured to receive this doctorate from the Royal College of Art, an institution which has given so much to the creative community. Education is a privilege to be part of; it offers a robust and rewarding foundation for life and I am forever blown away by the talents of the people who pass through the doors here. To be welcomed into the RCA's history forevermore is a very special moment.”



Wayne McGregor CBE said: "The RCA - a world-leading, industry-defining institution (in the best city in the world) has nurtured an inspirational alumni, changing our creative, ethical, and political landscape daily. I feel extremely fortunate to be honoured today in their company. Many of my incredible collaborators have been RCA schooled: provocative, individual and divergent thinkers, always taking the unconventional path to rich new seams of the possible."

Honorary Doctorates:

Edward Enninful OBE, Editor-in-Chief, British Vogue

Wayne McGregor CBE, Artistic Director, Studio Wayne McGregor

Ian Griffiths, Creative Director, Max Mara

Professor Dava Newman, Director, MIT Media Lab

Vera Neubauer, Animator and Filmmaker

Professor Lou Yongqi, Dean, College of Design and Innovation, Tongji University

Honorary Fellowships: