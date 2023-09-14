Edward Enninful and Wayne McGregor Among Honorary Doctorates Bestowed Upon Outstanding Individuals By Royal College of Art

The ceremony took place at the iconic Royal Festival Hall on London’s Southbank.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Photo 1 Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playi Photo 2 Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playing Hester Leggett and Fandoms
Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Be Photo 3 Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Being Drawn to London and Studying AI for Her Play ANTHROPOLOGY
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September Photo 4 THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September

Edward Enninful and Wayne McGregor Among Honorary Doctorates Bestowed Upon Outstanding Individuals By Royal College of Art

Edward Enninful OBE, Editor-in-Chief, British Vogue & European Editorial Director, Vogue, and Wayne McGregor CBE, multi-award winning choreographer, director and the Royal Ballet Resident Choreographer, received Honorary Doctorates from Chancellor of the Royal College of Art, Sir Jony Ive, in a ceremony at the iconic Royal Festival Hall on London’s Southbank.
 
10 outstanding individuals are being awarded with Honorary Doctorates and Honorary Fellowships from the world’s leading art and design university in September 2023. These awards are the highest recognition the College can bestow upon an individual and they celebrate exceptional accomplishments. The 10 recipients will be awarded across three Convocation ceremonies which are being held over three days in September at the Royal Festival Hall and the Royal Albert Hall, alongside over 2,000 students graduating from the RCA in the fields of Design, Communication, Architecture and the Arts & Humanities.
 
Edward Enninful OBE said: “I am honoured to receive this doctorate from the Royal College of Art, an institution which has given so much to the creative community. Education is a privilege to be part of; it offers a robust and rewarding foundation for life and I am forever blown away by the talents of the people who pass through the doors here. To be welcomed into the RCA's history forevermore is a very special moment.”
 
Wayne McGregor CBE said: "The RCA - a world-leading, industry-defining institution (in the best city in the world) has nurtured an inspirational alumni, changing our creative, ethical, and political landscape daily. I feel extremely fortunate  to be honoured today in their company. Many of my incredible collaborators have been RCA schooled: provocative, individual and divergent thinkers, always taking the unconventional path to rich new seams of the possible."

Honorary Doctorates:

  • Edward Enninful OBE, Editor-in-Chief, British Vogue
  • Wayne McGregor CBE, Artistic Director, Studio Wayne McGregor
  • Ian Griffiths, Creative Director, Max Mara
  • Professor Dava Newman, Director, MIT Media Lab
  • Vera Neubauer, Animator and Filmmaker
  • Professor Lou Yongqi, Dean, College of Design and Innovation, Tongji University

Honorary Fellowships:

  • Professor Terry Irwin, Director, Transition Design Institute, Carnegie Mellon University
  • Eddie Opara, Partner, Pentagram
  • Helen Protheroe, Executive Director, Global Partnerships and Philanthropy, Allen Institute
  • Natasha Jen, Partner, Pentagram


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Student Blog: A Safe Rehearsal Space to Land Photo
Student Blog: A Safe Rehearsal Space to Land

I thought I knew exactly what it was but after a quick search, it turned out to be more than just maintaining your grades which was what I initially thought it was.

2
Cast Set For IRVING BERLINS WHITE CHRISTMAS at Sheffield Theatres Photo
Cast Set For IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at Sheffield Theatres

Sheffield Theatres has announced the cast for Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, the classic feel-good musical directed by Paul Foster. Learn more about the production and find out who is starring here!

3
HEATHERS, FOOTLOOSE, and More Set For Darlington Hippodromes Autumn Lineup Photo
HEATHERS, FOOTLOOSE, and More Set For Darlington Hippodrome's Autumn Lineup

Darlington Hippodrome has launched an autumn season of shows for all ages and tastes. Learn more about the lineup of performances and find out how to get tickets here!

4
Cast Set For the UK Tour of THE GOOD ENOUGH MUMS CLUB Photo
Cast Set For the UK Tour of THE GOOD ENOUGH MUMS CLUB

The REcreate Agency and Spin Arts have announced the cast of the premiere production of The Good Enough Mums Club. Learn more about the tour and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month Video
Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Video
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert Video
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
THE LION KING

Recommended For You