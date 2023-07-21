Ed Gamble and More Added to Hackney Empire's Upcoming Seasons

Additional shows have been added to the Hackney Empire's upcoming seasons. Tickets for these shows will go on sale on Friday 21 July at 10am, with tickets to Ed Gamble: Hot Diggity Dog on sale from Friday 28 July at 10am.

Off Menu, Great British Menu and Taskmaster star Ed Gamble will bring his new Hot Diggity Dog show to Hackney for a five-show run from 25-29 June 2024, which will feature all the classic Gamble ranting, raving and spluttering that audiences have come to expect.

Sunday Times bestselling writer Holly McNish brings a live reading of her new book Lobsters and other things I’m learning to love to the Hackney stage on 15 March 2024. In Lobster, McNish brings her much-loved style to questions of friendship, flags and newborns, clocks, cocks and volvos, shining a ridiculous and beautifully poetic lens upon all those things we have been taught to hate, and which we might just learn to love again. The performance, which will feature strong language and adult content gift-wrapped in gorgeously crafted poetry, will be followed by a book signing.

Marking International Sign Language Day 2023 on 23 September 2023, Deafinitely Theatre will present a special charity fundraising performance of V’s acclaimed The Vagina Monologues in BSL and Spoken English with captions directed by Paula Garfield. Performed by a mix of 20 deaf and hearing women and non-binary people from all walks of life, the one-off performance will raise much-needed funds for the charity Deafinitely Women, which provides essential services to make sure all deaf women are able to live free from abuse.

The evening’s proceeds will support Deafinitely Women to find and train more deaf people to become qualified Independent Domestic Violence Advocates, a specialist professional who works closely with domestic abuse survivors. With only 10 deaf IDVAs currently covering the whole of the deaf community across the UK, the funds will create crucial qualification opportunities needed to increase this number and meet demand.

LadsLadsLads, Out Of Her Mind and The Great British Sewing Bee star Sara Pascoe will host London’s biggest comedy night Live at the Empire on 16 September 2023. Pascoe will be joined by a lineup that includes rising star Maisie Adam (Mock The Week, The Last Leg, A League of their Own), Taskmaster and Live at the Apollo star Mawaan Rizwan with his new live band, stand-up character and viral star Troy Hawke, and more. The show will be BSL-interpreted.

Dubbed by Jerry Seinfeld as the “best young up and coming comic, Out To Lunch and The Stand Ups star Mark Normand will bring his show Ya Don’t Say to Hackney on 21 September 2023.

A fourth performance has been added to Matteo Lane’s run at the Hackney Empire due to exceptional demand, with a matinee performance on 22 October 2023. Lane was named one Variety’s Top Ten Comics to Watch and has shared the stage with the likes of Chelsea Handler, Aziz Ansari, Hasan Minhaj and Bob the Drag Queen.

Comedians and hosts Rory Powers and Kit Grier Mulvenna will bring the live show of their award-winning podcast This Paranormal Life to Hackney on 28 October 2023. Since launching in 2017, the podcast has reached over 17 million listens and was awarded a British Podcast Award and an Irish Podcast Award. The hosts will cover renowned cases throughout the evening; from Roswell, the site of an alleged 1947 UFO crash, to The Battersea Poltergeist, as well as more obscure topics such as Bigfoot’s Florida-based cousin, The Skunk Ape, and evil Furbies.

In celebration of Black History Month and Windrush 75, Jamaica’s ‘King of Comedy’ Oliver Samuels will star as Joseph in his comedy play Teet an Tung on 29 October 2023 alongside Audrey Reid (Dancehall Queen, Third World Cop), Deon Silvera (Ring Games, The Mighty Quinn) and Tesfa Edwards (Guilty with Explanation).