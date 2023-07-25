ESTHER MANITO: HELL HATH NO FURY Comes to Soho Theatre in August

Award-winning British-Lebanese comedian Esther Manito embarks on her first UK tour with her brand new show Hell Hath No Fury. Kicking off at London’s Soho Theatre on 17 August, Esther will perform across the country from Bristol to Edinburgh and lots more in between.

Esther Manito is furious. Furious at the state of the world. At being considered dead at 40. At online comments. And, in her brand new stand-up show, she’s furiously funny

Anger is not a good quality in a woman (scorned or otherwise). Or so Esther has always been told. When a woman is angry, she’s labelled ‘hysterical’ or ‘hormonal’. When a man’s enraged, he’s praised for being ‘passionate’ and ‘opinionated’. In Hell Hath No Fury, Esther is at her most passionate and opinionated. She’s tried to keep a lid on it, but a coat rack has tipped her over the edge. It has far too many coats on it and it’s definitely not a metaphor for anything else.

An Arab Essex girl who will challenge every single preconception of what that means, Esther Manito deftly skewers gender politics, expectations of modern parents and the obscene pressures put on modern women.

Esther Manito has appeared on Live At The Apollo (BBC), The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV) and Hypothetical (Dave). She has been heard on The News Quiz (BBC Radio 4), Mark Watson Talks a Bit About Life (BBC Radio 4), Russel Kane’s Evil Genius (BBC Sounds), Breaking the News (BBC Radio Scotland) and co-hosting Newsjack Unplugged (BBC Radio 4 Extra).

Esther’s debut show Crusade received huge critical acclaim and is available to watch on NextUp Comedy and ITVX. Her second show #NotAllMen won best show at Leicester Comedy Festival 2021. Esther has also supported Alan Davies, Shappi Khorsandi, Sindhu Vee, Jason Mansford, Jo Brand and Al Murray.



ESTHER MANITO: HELL HATH NO FURY UK TOUR LISTINGS

9pm, Thursday 17th - Saturday 19th August 2023 - London, Soho Theatre, Upstairs - Click Here

8pm, Friday 8th September 2023 - Southend, Palace Dixon Theatre - southendtheatres.org.uk

7:30pm, Thursday 14th September 2023 - Birmingham Glee - glee.co.uk

8pm, Friday 15th September 2023 - Oxford, The North Wall - thenorthwall.com

9:30pm, Friday 29th September 2023 - Bristol, Alma Theatre - tickettailor.com

7:30pm, Friday 6th October 2023 - Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club - hydeparkbookclub.co.uk

5pm, Saturday 7th October - Newcastle, The Stand - thestand.co.uk

8pm, Thursday 12th October - Brighton, Komedia - Komedia.co.uk

Saturday 14th - Leicester, Firebug - seetickets.com

8pm Wednesday 18th October - Edinburgh, The Stand - thestand.co.uk

8pm, Thursday 19th October- Glasgow, The Stand - thestand.co.uk

Photo Credit: Karla Gowlett