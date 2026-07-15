EDINBURGH 2026: SAVING BRITNEY Q&A

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. Sign Up

BWW catches up with Shereen Roushbaiani to chat about bringing Saving Britney to the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Saving Britney

Saving Britney is a one woman show, jam packed full of millennial throwbacks, Britney bangers and all things Y2K! This is a story about a girl named Jean, Britney's biggest fan, whose tumultuous life has been far from a fairytale, much like her idol Britney's! Thanks to her 'book of coincidences' and cosmic connection with the princess of pop, audiences are taken on a nostalgic journey through simpler times, teenage angst and millennial adulting. Is it Jean who is 'Saving Britney' or is it Britney who is saving Jean? You will have to come and find out! The show will have you laughing and crying simultaneously and have you leaving wanting a whole lot more!

What are the challenges of bringing a show that feels so personal to the stage?

The challenges lie in the writing more than the performance of a show that has autobiographical elements. Especially with one that has a lot of 90s and 00s throwbacks and explores millennial trauma. Some of the phrases or lines might only be a memory that myself and co-writer David Shopland had. In the R&D stages we found ourselves asking friends if they remember the specific events we were referring to, or how their school experiences varied to the ones scripted. A lot of edits take place after each performance to work out what 'landed', what needed to be generalised and what needed to remain niche. Performing a show that feels so personal is a dream! I love being able to play on stage and tell a story that has layers of complexity and truth.

How has it been received so far?

When Saving Britney was first performed, I could have never imagined that it would have been so popular and appreciated by people all over the world. I am truly grateful. It opened at the Old Red Lion theatre in Islington after the space was dark for 425 days due to lockdown. It was emotional and magical! That began a rollercoaster year of touring and eventually a slot at the Soho Playhouse in NYC - dreams really do come true! Audiences of all ages love the show and often reach out to tell me how relatable and gripping it is. It is not designed solely for Britney fans - and bopping along to the Britney bangers is not mandatory ... but it is encouraged! This show was made for Edinburgh Fringe crowds and I am so excited to finally be bringing it to the festival this year.

Who would you like to come and see it?

Um.... Britney Spears please!?! I would love millennials from far and wide to come experience an hour of nostalgia and fun. But also, the script touches upon so many questions every generation asks themselves and the world around them - so if you think, just because you don't know Britney Spears, that the show won't be for you .... take a risk and come and see what all the fuss is about! Everyone is welcome.

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

A reminder that everything is going to be okay and if in doubt, put a Britney song on and dance like it's 2002! We live in an age of ever growing judgment and fear. I want people to be sympathetic to the idea that two things can be true at the same time. A person can be a mega famous pop sensation and also need support and care. Life is messy, humans are not perfect - we are all just doing our best. The world is a scary place right now and it's okay if you have no idea what the hell is going on, or if you feel lost or angry. Go buy that iced latte, go eat that avo toast hunz, we got this! If Britney can, we can!

Saving Britney runs at Edfringe from 5 - 30 August

Sponsored content

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...