EDINBURGH 2026: NOTED Q&A

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BWW catches up with Pete Betcher to chat about bringing Noted to the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Noted

NOTED is a minimalist, multimedia experience that transforms over 400 hand-drawn illustrations which are strapped to the performers, into everyday objects, and simple gestures into an ever-evolving visual narrative. We creatively combine animation and live video through an overhead camera with music and dance, while peeling through layers of drawings in a live action cartoon with twists and turns that challenge expectations. Our signature style breeds a surprise party of a show that is whimsical, inventive, at times mischievous, and will leave you with a smile on your face and a glow in your heart."

When did the concept first come about?

The origins of The Back Pack stretch back to 2008 when a curious group of undergrads were tasked with creating something (anything!) for a student-produced play festival. We were a silly and resourceful bunch of friends who hit it off in tap dance class. Originally we hoped to use whiteboards that we would draw and tap dance on, but we wanted the pace to match our energy, so we ditched the boards and tap shoes and How To Wear Your Backpack was born! People responded well, we loved the process of creating something new together, so we kept going. 18 years later, here we are!

What are some of the challenges with presenting a non verbal piece?

There is a physical language built into each technique that we all share an understanding of as viewers. Each technique comes with things it does well, and not so well, and acknowledging those limitations can help find new ways to bring humor to the stage without words. So when a new idea is brought to the table, often the techniques used to bring it to life are a critical component of how it will come together. While there is no speaking in the performance, there is a lot of music and sound. The show is a fantasia of small movement sections, all set to music, that flow from one to the other. The sound in many ways drives us forward, and sets the mood when the scene shifts. We do strongly believe the absence of spoken language enhances the connection. Words have a tendency to draw more attention than other forms of communication, overshadowing small physical shifts. However, physical language can often say what we need more effectively.

Who would you recommend come to see it?

Really and truly every single human. Just like learning a new game, we teach you the rules in the simplest form, and build a series of new worlds off of that. Our work speaks (without words) to the child inside all of us. So bring your friends and fam of all ages and backgrounds to a party at The Assembly Roxy at 10:15AM all Fringe long!

What message would you like audiences to take away from it?

We hope they leave with that post-party glow, that their inner child was inspired, delighted, and talking non stop about all the ideas they have. If we're lucky, maybe they'll want a second viewing, and bring along a friend to share the cool new thing they found.

Noted is at the Edinburgh Fringe at Assembly Roxy, Upstairs, 6 – 30 Aug 2026 (not 17 & 25), 10.15 – 11:15

Photo credit: Peter Betcher

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