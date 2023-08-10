EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DEATH SUITS YOU, Bedlam Theatre

A wickedly sharp take on humanity’s most prominent cosmic character: Death.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': James Howard on His Seven Years Photo 1 Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': Howard on CURSED CHILD
Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Musical at the Watermill The Photo 2 Photos & Video: First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS
EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, in the West End & in Australia Photo 4 MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, UK & Australia

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DEATH SUITS YOU, Bedlam Theatre

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DEATH SUITS YOU, Bedlam Theatre

Sam Hooper’s Death Suits You is a wickedly sharp take on humanity’s most prominent cosmic character: Death. Seen earlier this year at the VAULT Fesitival, the portrayal of Death as an intense and slightly neurotic white-collar worker is a fresh take on a role typically cast as a haunting spectre. Showing off his favourite case files to the audience in a frustrated attempt at some appreciation for the dead-ication he puts into his work, Death Suits You is a hilarious and dark piece of musical theatre.

Hooper’s impressive display of talent – writing, acting, singing, dancing – packaged neatly into one hour-long show really brings the character to life (sorry) and shows the diversity of his own skill set. The mix of song, spoken word, and dance to represent each of the subjects on display keeps the show's progression entertaining, avoiding the sense of repetitiveness that could have so easily occurred with a formulaic approach to numerous case study dissections. His performance is consistently fantastic, a striking vocal range evidenced in each song, and his transition between Death’s favourite subjects and the character himself are flawless as he folds seamlessly back into his main role.

It would have been interesting to mix the format up a little further or explore a handful of cases more comprehensively than shift between one file to the next all the way through; this might have limited the sense of multiple narratives being stacked atop one another opposed to flowing together.

The involvement of the audience allows an additional level of dark humour to persist throughout the show and brings many ‘laugh out loud’ moments, rather than just a general sense of dry amusement. It even manages to work in some subtle social commentary (and some less so subtle, by design) and holds a mirror to humanity’s fight against the one thing inevitable in life: its end. He argues that he is the one thing that gives our life meaning and it’s strangely motivating to be reminded of our unavoidable expiry. The real tragedy is not death but rather the waste of a life – use it or lose it.

Death Suits You is an entertaining scrutiny of humanity’s psychological avoidance yet behavioural sprint towards our end with strong theatrical and comedic elements at work. A must-see for musical theatre fans with a penchant for dark humour.

Death Suits You runs at Bedlam Theatre Aug 10-13, 15-27.




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 30 AND OUT, Pleasance Courtyard Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 30 AND OUT, Pleasance Courtyard

Kit Sinclair’s 30 and Out takes a more adult approach to coming out narratives - a real life story of discovering yourself aged thirty, the show dives headfirst into queer sex, the club scene, homophobia, and relationships in a high energy hour of cabaret-style theatre.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: UNSTUCK WITH YOU, Greenside @ Nicolson Square Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: UNSTUCK WITH YOU, Greenside @ Nicolson Square

Unstuck With You is a poignant reflection on the significance of humanity in an empty and apathetic universe in which we take up an infinitesimal amount of space. An uplifting reminder of the importance of our everyday connections in a world tilted towards nihilism, it runs Aug 10-12 at Emerald Theatre.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LOUISE YOUNG: FERAL, Pleasance Courtyard Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LOUISE YOUNG: FERAL, Pleasance Courtyard

Debut hour from Geordie rising star with a show all about class, chaos and coming out. She did ask her friends if her life had been feral enough to warrant this title; they laughed and assured her it still is.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: A GAY DAD, TheSpace @ Symposium Hall - Annexe Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: A GAY DAD, TheSpace @ Symposium Hall - Annexe

​​​​​​​Don't go into A Gay Dad with any expectations. Honestly. Don't. I had the feeling it was a stand-up show about being, well, a gay dad. And it was funny. But it was also a heck of a lot more, in many surprising ways.

From This Author - L Gourley

L. Gourley: writer of fiction (debut novel Incipience released July 2020) and non-fiction with special interests in satirical and dark comedy, mental health, alternative music, and musical theatre. Wh... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 17 MINUTES, Gilded BalloonEDINBURGH 2023: Review: 17 MINUTES, Gilded Balloon
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BLUES AND BURLESQUE, The Voodoo RoomsEDINBURGH 2023: Review: BLUES AND BURLESQUE, The Voodoo Rooms
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: KRYSTAL EVANS: THE HOTTEST GIRL AT BURN CAMP, Monkey BarrelEDINBURGH 2023: Review: KRYSTAL EVANS: THE HOTTEST GIRL AT BURN CAMP, Monkey Barrel

Videos

Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
WICKED

Recommended For You