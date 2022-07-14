EDINBURGH 2022: STARSHIP IMPROVISE Q&A

BWW catches up with Starship Improvise to chat about coming to the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Starship Improvise.

It's a brand-new improvised comedy show, inspired by the likes of Star Trek, Galaxy Quest and all sorts of sci fi, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Imagine yourself at a sci fi convention like ComicCon, where you meet the cast of your favourite long running TV show 'Celestia 7'. The cast will talk to the audience about their favourite episodes, the audience will play along and come up with ideas, and then the cast will improvise the whole episode! Also, at any time, the action can cut back to the actors at the convention talking about the scene being played. So it's like a DVD commentary, a sci fi show, and a TV soap opera all in one!

Where might we know your members from?

From Olivier award-winning companies Mischief Theatre and Showstopper! The Improvised Musical. Henry Lewis, who is also playing his Mind Mangler show, will join the company after a few days, and Henry Shields and Dave Hearn, all Mischief regulars, will play throughout. Me and Ruth Bratt will be appearing from Showstopper, along with Nell Mooney who was in Showstopper for many years, and Charlotte Gittins from Austentatious.

What sets it apart from other improv shows?

We play regular characters from a fictitious TV show, but each night the episode is completely different. So, you can watch any single stand-alone episode, or you can watch more than one and follow the soap opera of both the show itself and the behind-the-scenes drama of the actors in it.

Who would you recommend comes to see it?

Anyone who wants a good time! It will be funny. You don't have to be into sci fi to love it. It plays upon tropes that we all know whether fans of the genre or not. It's filled with amazing performers and great musicians. We might even attempt some special effects!

Do you think you know what to expect from the Fringe?

Ohh no that's dangerous. There's always something unexpected. I certainly expect rain and late nights, but beyond that who knows what delights this year's Fringe has in store?

