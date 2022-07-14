Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

EDINBURGH 2022: STARSHIP IMPROVISE Q&A

EDINBURGH 2022: STARSHIP IMPROVISE Q&A

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 14, 2022  
EDINBURGH 2022: STARSHIP IMPROVISE Q&A

BWW catches up with Starship Improvise to chat about coming to the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Starship Improvise.

It's a brand-new improvised comedy show, inspired by the likes of Star Trek, Galaxy Quest and all sorts of sci fi, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Imagine yourself at a sci fi convention like ComicCon, where you meet the cast of your favourite long running TV show 'Celestia 7'. The cast will talk to the audience about their favourite episodes, the audience will play along and come up with ideas, and then the cast will improvise the whole episode! Also, at any time, the action can cut back to the actors at the convention talking about the scene being played. So it's like a DVD commentary, a sci fi show, and a TV soap opera all in one!

Where might we know your members from?

From Olivier award-winning companies Mischief Theatre and Showstopper! The Improvised Musical. Henry Lewis, who is also playing his Mind Mangler show, will join the company after a few days, and Henry Shields and Dave Hearn, all Mischief regulars, will play throughout. Me and Ruth Bratt will be appearing from Showstopper, along with Nell Mooney who was in Showstopper for many years, and Charlotte Gittins from Austentatious.

What sets it apart from other improv shows?

We play regular characters from a fictitious TV show, but each night the episode is completely different. So, you can watch any single stand-alone episode, or you can watch more than one and follow the soap opera of both the show itself and the behind-the-scenes drama of the actors in it.

Who would you recommend comes to see it?

Anyone who wants a good time! It will be funny. You don't have to be into sci fi to love it. It plays upon tropes that we all know whether fans of the genre or not. It's filled with amazing performers and great musicians. We might even attempt some special effects!

Do you think you know what to expect from the Fringe?

Ohh no that's dangerous. There's always something unexpected. I certainly expect rain and late nights, but beyond that who knows what delights this year's Fringe has in store?

Sponsored content

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been an avid theatre goer since her first London production of Blood Brothers when she was 12. Based in Glasgow, she also reviews in Edinburgh and London as much as... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2022: THE ACTRESS Q&A
July 14, 2022

BWW catches up with the team behind The Actress to chat about bringing the show to the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
EDINBURGH 2022: STARSHIP IMPROVISE Q&A
July 14, 2022

BWW catches up with Starship Improvise to chat about coming to the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
EDINBURGH 2022: SKANK Q&A
July 14, 2022

BWW catches up with the team behind Skank to chat about bringing the show to the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
EDINBURGH 2022: Patrick Spicer Q&A
July 14, 2022

BWW catches up with Patrick Spicer to chat about bringing Who's This All Of A Sudden to the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
EDINBURGH 2022: Lucy Frederick Q&A
July 14, 2022

BWW catches up with Lucy Frederick to chat about bringing Lucy Frederick's Big Fat Wedding to the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.