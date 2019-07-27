EDINBURGH 2019: Richard Stott Q&A

BWW catches up with Richard Stott to chat about bringing Right Hand Man to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Right Hand Man.

Right Hand Man is an autobiographical piece in which I use my life story as a jumping off point for social commentary. I attack the issues with comedy, my comedic style is high energy story telling with acidic punchlines.... That's my favourite description thus far anyway.

What is Poland syndrome?

Poland Syndrome is a birth defect that typically causes underdeveloped arms, hands and chests. Usually it happens on just one side, it's also a wide spectrum so some people may have it and not even realise.

Why is it important to tell this story?

I think the story is apt for today as we move into a world which is focussing more and more on image. My story is how I went from being fine, to being completely defeated but then discovering my way back up. It's not just people with disfigurements, people can have crippling insecurities about almost anything. The show hopefully shines a light on that.

What do you hope audiences take away from the show?

I'm a comedian so I want them to laugh and be entertained of course but I do hope to slip in a message and hope that people start to talk about the things they feel uncomfortable about. Already in previews I received a message from an audience member who after seeing my show opened up to her friend about what it's like for her to be partially sighted. That's why I do what I do...

What's next for you after the festival?

Onwards! Let's see what happens, I'd like to tour the show, spread its positivity around the country and hopefully get a nice run in a theatre. But you never know, no matter how good the show is I may hate it by the end of the fringe... But I doubt it.

Photo credit: Steve Ullathorne

