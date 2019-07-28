EDINBURGH 2019: Georgie Morrell Q&A

BWW catches up with Georgie Morrell to chat about bringing Eyecon to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Eyecon.

Eyecon is about how I accidently became an 'icon' but with one eye...get it? It also features some salacious gossip and a graphic incident with a puppy!

How did you end up becoming an icon?

It was purely by accident that I became an Eyecon! I want slightly instrumental to be fair but we love a poster girl, role model or face of a cause. I love attention too so the two simply went hand in hand! I am visually impaired, a term I hate, I prefer 'creatively seeing'! So after I wrote my first show about the year I was blind, it took off from there.

How are the RNIB involved with the show?

I have been an associate of RNIB for several years, ever since my first show and been a sort of poster girl for them of what you can do even with one eye or visual impairment, which is a lot apparently. I'm very tired! I'm very proudly working with them on Eyecon.

Who would you recommend comes along to Eyecon?

Everyone! I have developed a following in the disabled community but I'd rather anyone and everyone came so they can 'see' disability in another way. And I would love some fellow gossips and Chris Hemsworth fans to bop along too!

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

A new found love and appreciate of gossip, the ability to forgive no matter what I might have done to that puppy, love your flaws, be yourself, go at your own pace and don't feel you have to be what the world expects you to be.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/georgie-morrell-eyecon

Photo credit: Steve Ullathorne

