EBONY SCROOGE to Stream Free for Schools on Sadler's Wells Digital Stage

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Ebony Scrooge, a retelling of A Christmas Carol by ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company, which premiered at Sadler's Wells East in 2025, will be able to stream free on demand exclusively for schools, youth groups and home educators around the world on Sadler's Wells Digital Stage platform from 7 September 2026 to 31 January 2027. The rollout provides schools and students across the UK and around the world the opportunity to experience the show's festive magic from the classroom. Sign up is available on the Sadler's Wells Digital Stage page, which will provide an email within 24 hours of sign up containing a link to watch the performance capture until 31 January 2027.

A bold twist on Charles Dickens' timeless novel, Ebony Scrooge tells the story of a ruthless fashion designer who has cancelled Christmas. Surrounded by wealth, style and success, Ebony embarks on a journey to reconnect with her Caribbean roots, being visited by three ghosts along the way. Written, directed and choreographed by Dannielle 'Rhimes' Lecointe, the production was the inaugural Christmas show at Sadler's Wells East in 2025 and returns for the 2026 festive season 24 November 2026 – 3 January 2027.

For the last four years over the festive season, Sadler's Wells' Digital Stage has offered a digital performance capture of Arthur Pita's The Little Match Girl, with an accompanying resource pack, to school and youth groups for free. The programme has proved extremely successful, with over 800 signups in the 2024-25 season. The digital recording has been viewed UK-wide (from Cornwall to Orkney), with a global reach that includes Brazil, Ireland, Switzerland, USA, Georgia, India, China, Australia and New Zealand.

Ebony Scrooge is suitable for Key Stages 2+ and up. ZooNation is also on the BTEC Performing Arts list of practitioners. To coincide with the release of Ebony Scrooge on Digital Stage, ZooNation is offering two accompanying learning resource packs, a set of primary lesson plans and a secondary school scheme of learning, that can be accessed by schools and educators. The packs allow students and young people to engage with the central themes of Ebony Scrooge on an interactive level, exploring the concepts of generosity, respect and the journey to self-acceptance that Ebony experiences throughout the show.

Digital Stage is Sadler's Wells' online platform that takes audiences beyond the four stages, making exceptional dance accessible for all.

Bia Oliveira, Sadler's Wells' Director of Digital Stage and Studio, said: 'Bringing Ebony Scrooge to Digital Stage is a wonderful opportunity to extend the life and reach of this production, making it accessible to teachers and children in schools across the country. As a dance film, it gives students the opportunity to experience the power of movement, choreography, music and storytelling on screen, while also opening up rich connections with English through Dickens' A Christmas Carol, its characters, themes and narrative. We hope teachers will use the film as a starting point for exploring how stories can be told and reimagined through dance, as well as through creative writing, discussion and performance. We're delighted that Ebony Scrooge can bring dance into the classroom in a way that supports learning across both dance and English, while inspiring children to engage creatively with a much-loved story.”

To access the Ebony Scrooge film, register here on Digital Stage: Ebony Scrooge - A live performance capture for schools - Sadler's Wells Digital Stage

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