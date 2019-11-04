Dawn Austwick Appointed Chair Of Kiln Theatre

Kiln Theatre today announces the appointment of Dawn Austwick as Chair of the Board. Austwick, who is currently Chief Executive of The National Lottery Community Fund will join the theatre in early 2020. She will be taking over from interim Chair Moyra Doyle, and joining the current Board of Directors; Nicholas Basden, Dominic Cooke CBE, Moyra Doyle, Sita McIntosh, Anneke Mendelsohn, Karen Napier, and Barrie Tankel.

Dawn Austwick said today "I am thrilled to have been appointed as the next Chair of Kiln Theatre and to be joining Indhu and my fellow Board members at such an exciting time in the theatre's development. I look forward to working with them and the wider Kiln community in the coming years."

Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham also commented "Dawn joins the team at a crucial and exhilarating time, following the reopening of our newly refurbished building just over a year ago. She has an extraordinary wealth of knowledge and experience. All this and her enthusiasm will help us move into the next chapter of this theatre, securing its future, whilst allowing us to push boundaries and take risks."

Dawn Austwick was appointed as Chief Executive of The National Lottery Community Fund at the end of 2013, and has led the development of the Fund's Strategic Framework, People in the Lead.

Prior to joining the Fund, Austwick was Chief Executive of the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation and was previously Deputy Director of the British Museum, Project Director for Tate Modern and a Principal Consultant at KPMG.

Austwick is a Trustee of the London Marathon Charitable Trust, a member of the Advisory Boards of the Institute of Policy Research at the University of Bath and RAND Europe. She was previously a Trustee of the Historic Royal Palaces and of the Woodland Trust. She has an MBA from the London Business School and an honorary doctorate from London Metropolitan University.





