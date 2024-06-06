Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of A CHORUS LINE at Curve

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rehearsal photos have been released for A CHORUS LINE opening at Curve from 28 June – 13 July, followed by a summer run at Sadler’s Wells and a UK Tour.

Check out the photos below!

The cast features Adam Cooper as Zach and Carly Mercedes Dyer as Cassie. Alongside Adam and Carly are Jocasta Almgill as Diana Morales, Lydia Bannister as Bebe Benzenheimer, Bradley Delarosbel as Gregory Gardner, Archie Durrant as Mark Anthony, Joshua Lay as Al Deluca, Katie Lee as Kristine Urich, Mireia Mambo as Richie Walters, Kanako Nakano as Judy Turner (and cover Connie Wong), Manuel Pacific as Paul San Marco, Ashley-Jordon Packer as Larry (and cover Paul San Marco), Kate Parr as Maggie Winslow, Rachel Jayne Picar as Connie Wong, Redmand Rance as Mike Costa, Chloe Saunders as Val Clarke, Toby Seddon as Bobby Mills, Amy Thornton as Shelia Bryant and Louie Wood as Don Kerr.

The cast is completed by ensemble members Yuki Abe (cover Kristine Urich and Judy Turner), Fin Adams (cover Mark Anthony and Mike Costa), Katrina Dix (cover Sheila Bryant and Bebe Benzenheimer), Imogen Rose Hart (cover Diana Morales, Maggie Winslow and Richie Walters), Laura Hills (cover Cassie and Val Clarke), Josh Kiernan(cover Bobby Mills and Gregory Gardner) and Joshua Steel (cover Don Kerr and Al Deluca).

A CHORUS LINE will open at Curve from 28 June to 13 July 2024, with a Summer run at Sadler’s Wells Theatre from 31 July to 25 August before embarking on a UK Tour, visiting The Lowry in Salford 23 to 27 July, Norwich Theatre Royal 27 to 31 August, The Marlowe in Canterbury 2 to 7 September, Birmingham Hippodrome 10 to 14 September, New Theatre, Cardiff, 16 to 21 September, Edinburgh Festival Theatre 24 to 28 September and Wycombe Swan 30 September – 5 October.

This production was originally staged at Curve, Leicester in Christmas 2021 and is directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (The Wizard of Oz, Billy Elliot the Musical, West Side Story) and choreographed by Ellen Kane (Dear England, the National Theatre, Matilda the Musical, Netflix, West Side Story, Curve). A Chorus Line features set design by Grace Smart (Hamlet, The Globe and My Beautiful Laundrette and Memoirs of an Asian Football Casual, both at Curve), orchestration and musical supervision by David Shrubsole (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, UK tour), costume design by Edd Lindley (Billy Elliot the Musical, Curve), lighting design by Howard Hudson (& Juliet, Broadway, West End, Australia), sound design by Tom Marshall (Grease, Dominion Theatre) and musical direction by Matthew Spalding (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, UK tour). Casting is by Kay Magson CDG and Olivia Laydon for Jill Green Casting. The show’s orchestra will be supported by music licensing company, PPL.

New York City. 1975. On an empty Broadway stage, seventeen performers are put through their paces in the final, gruelling audition for a new Broadway musical. Only eight will make the cut. A Chorus Line is a musical masterpiece that revolutionised world theatre, with creator Michael Bennett using real-life testimonies from late-night recording sessions with dancers. Celebrate the lives of theatre’s unsung heroes, as they tell searing stories of ambition, shattered hopes, and what it really costs to follow your dreams. Directed by Nikolai Foster, with a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Edward Kleban, A Chorus Line features iconic songs including One, I Hope I Get It, Nothing and the hit ballad What I Did For Love. Join us next summer for sensational choreography, heart-wrenching personal stories and musical theatre’s most unforgettable finale.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Comments