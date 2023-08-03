David Paisley Returns to the Stage in Adam Zane's JOCK NIGHT at Seven Dials Playhouse

Performances run Monday 9th October – Saturday 4th November 2023.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

David Paisley Returns to the Stage in Adam Zane's JOCK NIGHT at Seven Dials Playhouse

Soap favourite David Paisley has been cast in Adam Zane's bold new comedy drama Jock Night at Seven Dials Playhouse. This unique exploration of contemporary gay life and relationships is produced by Hive North in association with Seven Dials Playhouse.

Performances run Monday 9th October – Saturday 4th November 2023.

Jock Night marks Paisley's return to the stage after a four-year absence. Paisley is well known for playing midwife Ben Saunders in BBC1's Holby City, with his on-screen same-sex kiss sparking conversation nationwide. His stage work includes Life According to Saki, which won the Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award and toured to Broadway in 2017. Known for his contribution to diversity and inclusion, Paisley was honoured at the Attitude Pride Awards in 2021. 

Paisley, who will return to the stage for the first time since 2019, comments I am absolutely ecstatic to be a part of Jock Night, an unapologetically queer exploration of contemporary gay life and the complexities of friendships, sex and relationships. Adam Zane's script is hilarious, cuttingly honest, and thought provoking, and I feel honoured to bring the character of Ben to life.

Dr Who showrunner Russell T. Davies called the show a razor-sharp skewering of modern gay life, but done with compassion, intelligence, and hope. The play unfolds over a year of wild nights in Manchester’s vibrant Gay Village. Paisley's character, Ben, is a Victoria Wood enthusiast in his forties, striving to find love amidst a culture of chemsex and casual encounters. The play casts a light on mental health, peeling back the veneer of modern gay culture, using comedy to highlight provocative issues within the LGBTQIA+ community. 

Written and directed by Adam Zane, Jock Night is rooted in the lived experiences of Manchester’s LGBTQIA+ community and although the play is a piece of fiction, much of the content is based on real events that have happened to the people who have shared their stories with Zane. 

Adam Zane, Artistic Director of Hive North, comments, We are thrilled to have the hugely talented David Paisley take on the role of Ben, a character that is still considering his path in life. David has been a champion for our community for over a decade, advocating for important LGBTQIA+ issues and ensuring our collective voice resonates.



