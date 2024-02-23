Daniel Bravo & Jessica Pardoe Sing 'When I Look In The Mirror' From The Upcoming British Musical SOHO DREAMS

See Daniel Bravo and Jessica Pardoe sing ‘When I Look In The Mirror' from a new six song EP release from the upcoming British musical ‘Soho Dreams'. Watch Daniel as Michael Peters and Jessica as Sammy record the duet from Soho Dreams with Musical Director Ryan Mackenzie

The show set in 1980s London captures the changing era as Thatcherism takes hold and as Scotland Yard attempts to end corruption and clean-up a district where you can be anyone or anything at anytime!

‘Their voices blend deliciously as the characters reveal their polar opposite views of a district which Michael hates and which Sammy seems wedded to' said co-creator Rob McLoughlin.

‘It's a big moment in the show' he revealed; ‘their futures depend upon which vision of a changing Soho they'll opt for'.

The EP is released today (Friday 23 February) by Bucks Records (part of the Bucks Music Group on Spotify, Apple Music, and streamers worldwide.

The six songs also include ‘Burning Bridges' performed by Barry Keenan as Jack ‘The Flash' Goodman (who owns the part of Soho which the police don't control), Lee Turner as ‘Tommy' with ‘Love Tonight'; and ‘Show Me The Door' by Jessica Pardoe who also sings the anthem ‘This Is My Life' and the ballad ‘Child' which were released as singles a few weeks ago.

“There are 16 original compositions, and the show reflects the changing music of the time as punk gives way to New Romantics and the Quincy Jones era” said Composer Mark Russell ,whose music has enhanced productions for ITV, BBC, NBC, Netflix, HBO and on Hollywood productions. Mark has been nominated for a BAFTA and an Ivor Novello award. “It's energetic, full of dance and music as well as being heart-wrenching and an emotional rollercoaster.”

The show has been developed and workshopped in Manchester and London with Rosalind Parker as Director and with advice and support from the team at The Lowry in Salford.

Plans for further releases are under discussion.

Based in The Night Owls, an illicit drinking den on Greek Street, Soho Dreams slowly reveals what happens when Michael Peters from Irlam in Salford enters a world he doesn't understand and finds himself caught up in a mix of cops, robbers, and occasionally robbing cops!

Soho Dreams has lyrics and a book by Rob McLoughlin (www.robmcloughlin.com) an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who began his career on stage before he joined Radio City in his native Liverpool and later Granada Television in Manchester where he became a lead presenter and later, board director.

Work began on the production in 2015 and an audio version was created just after lockdown with graduates from the Scottish Conservatoire in Glasgow which included Harry Mills (Dr Dillamond in ‘Wicked') and later workshopped in Islington with performers including Talia Palamathanan (Pritti Pasha in ‘Everyone's Talking About Jamie' tour') and was directed by Rosie Parker with Ryan Mackenzie as Musical Director.

Producers are in discussions about venues for a full stage production of Soho Dreams.