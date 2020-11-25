Dame Maureen Lipman, Sally Ann Triplett, and More Come Together For WE NEED A LITTLE CHRISTMAS Benefit Concert

Denise Welch will host a starry list of performers coming together for a filmed concert, We Need A Little Christmas, in support of Shelter and Crisis at Christmas. The concert will be filmed live at the Actors' Church (St Paul's Church) in London's Covent Garden, with performances from Dame Maureen Lipman, Courtney Act, Christine Allado, David Bedella, Simon Callow, Kevin Clifton, Brenda Edwards, Sheila Ferguson, Amy Hart, Dom Hartley-Harris, Sophie Isaacs, Cassidy Janson, Lydia Lucy, Lee Mead, Peter Polycarpou, Jodie Prenger, Sharon Rose, Sally Ann Triplett and The Vivienne, along with Brian Conley and the cast of A Christmas Carol - The Musical and the West End Gospel Choir.

The concert will be streamed from 20 December 2020 to 1 January 2021 via Stream.theatre. Tickets will go on sale on today, Wednesday 25 November. Tickets will cost £20 + booking fee for a single ticket or £30 + booking fee for a family ticket. A portion of each ticket sold will be going to Shelter and Crisis at Christmas.

Producers Thomas Hopkins & Michael Quinn for Ginger Quiff Media said, "We are so excited to continue our growth as a new company formed in 2020. We are delighted to have raised, to date, over £40,000 for multiple charities through our productions this year. This show not only allows us to raise money once again for two charities greatly in need of direct support, but also will allow us to create a show that gives us the opportunity to employ freelancers and to create what we hope will be a very magical event this festive season, both on stream.theatre and Broadway On Demand."

We Need A Little Christmas will be directed and staged by Michael Strassen, with musical direction by George Carter and production design by Andrew Exeter. Paul Nicholas Dyke is associate director.

We Need A Little Christmas is produced by Thomas Hopkins & Michael Quinn for Ginger Quiff Media and Guy Chapman.

Tickets: £20 + booking fee for single ticket; £30 + booking fee for family ticket

Box Office: Stream.theatre

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You