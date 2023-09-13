Dame Judi Dench Will Make Panto Debut in SNOW WHITE

Dame Judi Dench is making her panto debut as the voice of the Magic Mirror in Snow White at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk News reports. Dench will not appear in-person at the theatre, according to a message on the show's website.

Performances run 24 November - 14 January.

Read the original story on Suffolk News.

About Snow White

Upon the death of her father, Princess Snow White has inherited the throne of Buryland - however, her wicked aunt, Lady Lucretia, declares that Snow White is too young to lead and insists on serving as Queen until her niece turns 21.

But rumours abound, Lucretia plans on staying Queen! Snow White fears for her life. All hope seems lost... until one day, deep in the woods of Bradfield, Snow White makes some surprising new friends who will protect her no matter the cost.

About Judi Dench

In a diverse career that has drawn widespread critical and popular admiration, Dame Judi has captivated audiences with a range of classical and contemporary roles across both stage and screen. In recognition of her many achievements she received an OBE (Order of the British Empire) in 1970, became a DBE (Dame of the British Empire) in 1988, and in 2005 was awarded a Companion of Honour. Her performances have garnered her an Academy Award, ten BAFTA awards, and a record eight Laurence Olivier Awards. Dame Judi's career in film has successfully traversed the entire landscape of cinema, from acclaimed performances in British independent hits A Room With a View, Notes On a SCANDAL (for which she won the Best Actress BIFA), Philomena and Iris to her legendary role as M in seven James Bond films from Goldeneye to Skyfall. Her global reputation has been cemented with further lauded roles in the hugely successful India-set comedy The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and its sequel, both directed by John Madden; Roald Dahl's Esio Trot, opposite Dustin Hoffman; and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, directed by Tim Burton.

Dame Judi is also revered for her television work. Most recently she starred as Cecily, Duchess of York, in The Hollow Crown for the BBC, and past credits include: The Last of the Blonde Bombshells, for which she received BAFTA and GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS and an Emmy Award nomination; the long-running hit BBC sitcom As Time Goes By; and the critically acclaimed Cranford series, for which she received a number of major award nominations.

Dame Judi's celebrated career on stage has mirrored her achievements on screen, from her most recent, Olivier award-winning role in Kenneth Branagh's The Winter's Tale, to The Vote, directed by Josie Rourke, which was also broadcast live on UK General Election night in a landmark television event. She has regularly collaborated with the leading theatre directors of her era, including Sir Peter Hall (The Royal Family, Hay Fever), Michael Grandage (Peter and Alice, Madame de Sade) and Sir Richard Eyre (Amy's View).

Following recent roles in Kenneth Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express and Victoria & Abdul, directed by Stephen Frears, Dame Judi also wrapped production on Disney's Artemis Fowl, directed by Kenneth Branagh, and will be seen in feature film Red Joan, directed by Trevor Nunn.