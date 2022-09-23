Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries

Dame Hilary Mantel, Author of Wolf Hall, Dies Aged 70

The author of the Wolf Hall trilogy died peacefully at home

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 23, 2022  

Dame Hilary Mantel, Author of Wolf Hall, Dies Aged 70

Dame Hilary Mantel, the British author best known for her Wolf Hall trilogy, has died aged 70.

The first woman to win the Booker prize twice, Mantel died "suddenly yet peacefully" yesterday surrounded by her close family and friends, according to a statement issued by publisher HarperCollins, which called her "one of the greatest English novelists of this century".

HarperCollins tweeted a tribute the the author.

Wolf Hall and its sequel Bring Up The Bodies were turned into a six-part TV series starring Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell, Damian Lewis as Henry VIII and Claire Foy as Anne Boleyn.

The Olivier and Tony Award-winning Wolf Hall and Bring Up The Bodies stage plays were hailed as landmark events. In 2021, Playful Productions and the RSC brought The Mirror and the Light, the highly anticipated final chapter of the trilogy, to the Gielgud Theatre.

Nathaniel Parker returned to his Olivier Award winning performance as Henry VIII, with Ben Miles reprising his performance as the legendary Thomas Cromwell.

Dame Hilary wrote 17 books, including The Assassination of Margaret Thatcher, Vacant Possession and Every Day is Mother's Day, as well as the memoir Giving up the Ghost.

She was elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature in In 1990 and was awarded a damehood in 2014 for services to literature.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Tickets from £36 for CABARET at The Kit Kat ClubTickets from £36 for CABARET at The Kit Kat Club
September 22, 2022

Tickets from £36 for CABARET at The Kit Kat Club. In a time when the world is changing forever, there is one place where everyone can be free…
The London Philharmonic Orchestra Launches New Conducting FellowshipThe London Philharmonic Orchestra Launches New Conducting Fellowship
September 21, 2022

The London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) today opens applications for its new Conducting Fellowship, a scheme specifically created to promote diversity and inclusivity in the classical music industry by developing two outstanding early-career conductors from backgrounds currently under-represented in the profession.
Alex Jennings Joins the London Philharmonic Orchestra in Schoenberg's GURRELIEDERAlex Jennings Joins the London Philharmonic Orchestra in Schoenberg's GURRELIEDER
September 21, 2022

Actor Alex Jennings will join the London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) for the opening night of its 2022/23 season on Saturday 24 September when they perform Schoenberg’s Gurrelieder at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.
Tickets from £22 for GERMAN CORNEJO'S TANGO AFTER DARKTickets from £22 for GERMAN CORNEJO'S TANGO AFTER DARK
September 21, 2022

Tickets from £22 for German Cornejo's Tango After Dark. The intimate and sensual Tango After Dark delves into the world of authentic Argentine tango.
Show Of The Week: Save Up to 35% on THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBEShow Of The Week: Save Up to 35% on THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE
September 20, 2022

Save up to 35% on The Lion, The Witch And the Wardrobe at the Gillian Lynne Theatre