Dame Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters Will Return to Host WEST END WOOFS

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Dame Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters will return to co-host their fourth annual West End Woofs live event at St Paul's Church, Covent Garden on Saturday 15 August from 10.15am.

West End Woofs is a ticketed event. The cost of a ticket is £10 per person and they can be purchased online. Money raised on ticket donations goes towards the shelters. You must purchase a ticket to gain access to the Church grounds to meet the adoptable pets and enjoy the staged section of the event.

Bringing together much-loved talent of the West End and their four-legged friends, WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) is a live dog and cat adoption event, working with participating shelters and rescue groups to benefit their charitable work.

Dame Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters first teamed up to co-host the virtual edition of WEST END WOOFS during lockdown in 2020. It has now gone from strength to strength become an annual highlight in the West End theatre calendar following live events in 2023, 2024 and 2025. Across the pond, Broadway Barks, continues to be a howling success over 28 years on!

Dame Elaine Paige said today “I'm so excited about this year's West End Woofs! I'm proud to say, it's become such a successful annual event. Along with our generous cast members, helping find forever loving homes for the wonderful dogs and cats who, for so many different reasons, have found themselves abandoned is very heartwarming. Nothing beats seeing them get the second chance they deserve. Every wagging tail and happy purr is a reminder that a little kindness can change a life!”

Bernadette Peters said today “I am thrilled to partner again this year with my friend Dame Elaine for our 4th annual West End Woofs celebrating and finding homes for our furry 4-legged wonders who bring love and joy to humankind. My heartfelt gratitude to Londoners who have generously opened their hearts and homes to provide shelter for our beautiful friends.”

The adoption event begins at 10.15am with a 'meet and greet' with all the adoptable pets. From 11.00am adoptees make their West End debut on stage alongside some of the West End's favourite stars from Hamilton, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Oliver! Paddington and The Devil Wears Prada with special guests including Bella Brown, Janie Dee, Richard Dempsey, Peter Egan, Cole Escola, Sarah Hadland, Bonnie Langford, Jak Malone, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb and Jac Yarrow, with more names to be announced soon.

The participating shelters and rescue groups taking part in WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) are: Pro Dogs Direct, Saving Saints Rescue, German Shepherd Rescue South, Noah's Ark Dog Rescue, Home Run Hounds, All Dogs Matter, Peterborough Cat Rescue, and Fetcher Dog. All proceeds from the event will benefit the great work they do.

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