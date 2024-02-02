DIVAS LONDON Returns to the West End This Spring

London’s number party show Divas London sashays back into the West End this Spring for a 9 week limited week season!

Divas London is a brand new LIVE all singing all dancing party show celebrating the world’s greatest Divas Powerhouses Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Cher, Celine Dion, The Supremes, Dusty Springfield, Beyonce Diana Ross as well London’s home bred talent Amy Winehouse.

Audiences will be treated to a night of their classic DIVA anthems I Want To Dance With Somebody , I’m Every Woman , Venus, If I Could Turn Back Time, Hot Stuff, Natural Woman, I will Survive , Dancing In The Street, My Guy, Baby Love, Do Ron Ron , Material Girl, Think, , Proud Mary, Back To Black and lots more.

The show will also feature drag host with comedy tributes to The Spice Girls, Kate Bush and Queen Of Country Dolly Parton( like never seen before ) as well as dazzling costumes , audience participation galore making this London’s number one night out!

The show will play on Friday nights at swanky club Sway in the heart of Covent Garden and Saturday and Sunday afternoons onboard the The Tattersall Castle overlooking the Thames making this London’s most unique party experience!