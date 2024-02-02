DIVAS LONDON Returns to the West End This Spring

Performances begin in April 2024.

Feb. 02, 2024

DIVAS LONDON Returns to the West End This Spring

London’s  number party show  Divas London sashays back into the West End this Spring   for a  9 week  limited week season!

Divas London is a brand new LIVE  all singing all dancing  party show  celebrating the  world’s greatest Divas  Powerhouses  Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Cher, Celine Dion, The Supremes,  Dusty Springfield, Beyonce Diana Ross as well  London’s home bred talent Amy Winehouse.

Audiences will be treated to a  night of their classic DIVA  anthems  I Want  To Dance With Somebody , I’m Every Woman ,  Venus,  If I Could Turn Back Time, Hot Stuff, Natural Woman,    I will Survive , Dancing In The Street, My Guy, Baby Love, Do Ron Ron , Material Girl,  Think,  , Proud Mary, Back To Black  and lots more.

The show  will also feature drag host with  comedy tributes to The Spice Girls, Kate  Bush and Queen Of Country Dolly Parton( like  never seen before )  as well as  dazzling  costumes , audience participation galore making this London’s number one  night out!

The show will play on  Friday nights at swanky club   Sway  in the heart of Covent Garden and Saturday and Sunday  afternoons  onboard the  The Tattersall  Castle  overlooking the Thames making this  London’s most  unique party  experience!




