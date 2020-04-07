DESPERATELY SEEKING THE EXIT to be Live Streamed on Easter Sunday

Peter Michael Marino once again shares the notorious true tale of the making and unmaking of his West End-Blondie-Madonna musical "Desperately Seeking Susan" - on your computer. This 90-minute live streaming event will include a live performance of the award winning tale, plus bonus footage from the actual West End and Tokyo productions, and how the film scenes were adapted for the stage.

In 2007, American actor/writer Peter Michael Marino wrote a musical based on the Madonna film "Desperately Seeking Susan," featuring the hit songs of Blondie. It opened on London's West End...and closed a month later. Whoops! This high-octane, comical solo train ride fills in the blanks of how the $6 million musical was made and unmade. From hatching the idea, to deals with producers, MGM, Debbie Harry, and even Madonna...all the way to thrilling workshops, dangerous previews, scathing reviews, closing night, and beyond.

"Seeing the show again online was to experience the terror (& humour) of Peter's experience in close-up intimacy. This is both a seriously brave theatre confessional that is ruthlessly honest about the project's high hopes and multiple failures, & a hilarious account of the cultural communication gaps between an Anglophile New Yorker & his British collaborators." - Mark Shenton, London Theatre Critic

DETAILS



WHAT: Desperately Seeking the Exit Uncut & Online

WHO: Written & Performed by Peter Michael Marino. Original Direction by John Clancy.

WHEN: 12:00 p.m. EST (17:00 GMT+1) Sunday, April 12

WHERE: Your computer or tablet

HOW MUCH: $12

TICKETS: https://www.eventcombo.com/e/desperately-seeking-the-exit-easter-live-38666

TRAILER:





