DESERT ISLAND DISCS: THE LIVE SHOW Comes to the London Palladium in March

The cherished Radio 4 series Desert Island Discs is preparing to transfer to the live stage with a very special show celebrating over 80 years of casting its guests away. Desert Island Discs: The Live Show will grace the stage of the iconic London Palladium for three nights only from 25th - 27th March 2024.

Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday 24th January

Join Lauren Laverne for Desert Island Discs: The Live Show, celebrating 80 years of the celebrated BBC Radio 4 programme with special guests including Katherine Ryan and Sue Perkins on March 25th, Lemn Sissay and Dara O'Briain on March 26th and Russell T Davies and Ellie Simmonds on March 27th, with more to be announced.

During three unique shows, Lauren will be joined by brilliant castaways to share unique insights from both sides of the microphone, behind the scenes stories, fascinating moments from Desert Island Discs history and of course plenty of music.

A night of intimate conversation, with thought-provoking stories and surprises, this will be an unmissable show for Desert Island Discs fans of all generations.

The Desert Island Discs Live Show is a commercial production licensed by the BBC.